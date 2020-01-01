My Wanderlist
Collected by Renuka Singh
List View
Map View
Save Place
113 Jane St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Save Place
Via S. Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli, 48, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Face it, you haven't really had 'real' pizza unless you jumped on a plane or train or any other type of transportation and got yourself to Napoli, in southern Italy and ordered a PIZZA! As Carly Simon sang for the James Bond movie, "Nobody Does It...
Save Place
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
Save Place
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
Save Place
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Save Place
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
It's probably not news that Lake Louise is beautiful. This is just to show that it's beautiful even when it's frozen. I recommend walking along the path around the edge. It gives views back toward the Fairmont hotel and the peaks beyond, and you...
Save Place
162 Water St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1B2, Canada
They serve comfort dishes here, but the simplicity is deceptive. The burger, for instance, is made from bacon, brisket, and chuck. Cocktails are an experience: Order absinthe and they will bring out the proper bohemian barware so you can party...
Save Place
Tungsung Basti, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, India
The views from your suite—of the Kanchenjunga Mountains, the hills of Sikkim, or the Rung Dung River—might make it hard to leave, but it’s worth it to learn about every stage of tea-making on a tour of the fields and factory. A tasting reveals the...
Save Place
Thar Desert, Rajasthan
So long as you don't mind a little bit of sand in your knickers, a night in the Thar Desert under a star lit sky is an experience unlike anything you've experienced in your entire life. We rode out into the desert on ill-tempered camels, bouncing...
Save Place
#125 Helloj Road, near Tehsil Office, Pushkar, Rajasthan 305022, India
From the basket of a hot air balloon just before sunrise, the Pushkar Camel Fair below looks uncrowded, quiet and serene. The feeling is very different when you're on the ground - thousands of camels, cattle and beautiful Marwari horses along with...
Save Place
Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Martinho da Arcada is a Lisbon legend. Thanks to a friend's recommendation, I passed through it just to experience the phenomenon and look inside. The cafe was founded in 1778 as Café do Gelo (the Ice Cafe) and mostly sold beverages and ice. After...
Save Place
SC Serra, 1, 14055 Annunziata, Costigliole d'Asti AT, Italy
Winemaker Renato Ratti recently opened to the public his family’s 18th-century, 13-room villa in the Piedmont countryside. An old cellar stores decades’ worth of Ratti wines. Guided tastings can be arranged upon request, and bottles can be shipped...
Save Place
Medina, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
This nearly 1,000-year-old mansion has been furnished with pieces made by local craftspeople. Owner Ina Krug works with a team of experts to arrange everything from a camel safari to a customized shopping trip through the souks. Each room has its...
Save Place
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
Save Place
15 SE 10th St, Miami, FL 33131, USA
In Miami’s trendy Mary Brickell Village, Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe is the kind of place you can just relax in. The indoor/outdoor patio keeps you out of the blazing Florida sun but still provides a romantic ambience. To start, tear...
Save Place
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
Save Place
George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The Rocks is undoubtedly one of Sydney's most beautiful areas. Follow George Street until the very end and it’s almost like you’ve stepped back in time—there are cobblestones under your feet, quaint stores to browse, and great pubs to visit. One...
Save Place
Calle de Alcalá, 42, 28014 Madrid, Spain
When in Madrid, I highly recommend to visit Circulo de Bellas Artes. The views from the rooftop of the Fine Arts Circle is breath taking. Buy a ticket at the reception, speed up to the roof and stand by the feet of Goddess Minerva. Highly...
Save Place
37 Panton St, West End, London SW1Y 4EA, UK
There are lots of places to get Indian food in London, but it takes effort to find a good, authentic South Indian dosa. There are authentic dosas in Brick Lane, Wembley and Southall, London's best-known South Asian enclaves. But getting to those...
Save Place
Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
The oldest winery in South Africa, Groot Constantia has a long history of producing some of the best wines in the world. Groot Constantia is also a rarity in its proximity to Cape Town itself. In the 19th century the European heads of state...
Save Place
Sainte-Avoye, Paris, France
Just down the street from the charming Carreau du Temple, an open-air market square in the Haut Marais that recently reopened after heavy renovations, sits OFR: a bookshop-cum-gallery that houses an extensive collection of multilingual art and...
Save Place
Carrer del Bruc, 162, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
On any visit to Barcelona, a trip through the city's charming Gothic Quarter shouldn't be missed. You'll find everything there from historic buildings and fun shops to entertaining street performers and delicious restaurants like this one. I love...
Save Place
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Save Place
Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
Save Place
Lozovac, Croatia
Located near the coastal city of Šibenik, Krka National Park is named for the river that runs through its lush forests and feeds its most famous site, Skradinski Buk—a huge, clear pool that starts and ends in waterfalls. The park is...
Save Place
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Save Place
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
Save Place
Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
The Bahamas is one of my favorite snorkeling destinations due in large part to the perfect waters and abundance of fish. While staying on Harbour Island, I hired a charter boat to take me out to one of the many prime snorkeling spots. Typical in ...
Save Place
1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Everyone knows Big Star is famous for its cheap and tasty tacos but it's the queso fundido that really wowed my tastebuds. Melted queso Chihuahua cheese compliments the peppers and meaty chorizo in this dish. I didn't even use the tortillas. It's...
Save Place
800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Why the best burger in Chicago is served at a bar with a Frenchname might be a question for the ages. But rather than question it, just go there! The single burger at Au Cheval is actually a double, and don't evenask about the double cheeseburger!...
Save Place
1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613, USA
Steeped in history, loved my many, loathed by some, and sorely in need of a championship, Wrigley Field is a true cornerstone of the always controversial sporting world. No trip to Chicago is complete without a visit to this monument to to...
Save Place
615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Please get the bacon wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo. They are incredible and it's hard not to sop your bread up with that sauce. I was also impressed with the chicken thigh. A lot of the other small dishes were good but not amazing,...
Save Place
840 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
I'm sure anything you get at this swank bar in the heart of the West Randolph restaurant loop is worth it but this bone marrow did NOT disappoint! Smooth and just salty enough with a touch of sweetness from the jam and the heartiness of the toast,...
Save Place
619 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
When it opened doors in 1998, this West Loop destination helped pave the way for Restaurant Row and all of the gastronomic glory that would follow. Ever since, Blackbird's been filling seats (intimate banquette seating, thank you) with diners...
Save Place
4803, 505 N State St suite 101, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
I had one of the most delicious drinks I've yet had the pleasure of experiencing at Sable. Chicago knows its mixology, and I was lucky to have insiders lead me to this bar located inside the swank Palomar Hotel on North State Street. Their head...
Save Place
954 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
I was tempted to come here by the name here alone. Then I realized its location in Fulton Market is across from The Aviary. LSC and Fulton Market remind me of the Meatpacking District without the pretension. The pisco sours are the perfect mix of...
Save Place
1023 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Yes, this is technically a chain restaurant throughout the United States, but it's a really good one. Being a die hard carnivore my entire life, this place was incredibly eye-opening to me. Never did I expect to be wowed by an entire menu that is...
Save Place
Governor Phillip Park, Palm Beach NSW 2108, Australia
This Hawkesbury river boathouse looks like it's come straight from a shoot with Vogue. Elegant and casual, fun and cheery, it's worth taking a day trip to Palm Beach for. Red-and-white awnings hang over charcoal-painted tables where the white...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever