My Twin Cities of Mpls/Saint Paul

I live in the Twin Cities, in Saint Paul. It's been my home since 1984 when I arrived having never seen snow before in my life. I am a Carioca, native of Rio de Janeiro. You can imagine the initial shock! The Cities has changed a lot since I arrived, and the quality of life, despite the long winters, is pretty amazing. I am curating a collection of my favorite places and experiences here, with my highlights and the help of other "AFARians' s"Highlights. I hope you enjoy it.