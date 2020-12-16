Where are you going?
My Twin Cities of Mpls/Saint Paul

Collected by Alessandra Chiareli
I live in the Twin Cities, in Saint Paul. It's been my home since 1984 when I arrived having never seen snow before in my life. I am a Carioca, native of Rio de Janeiro. You can imagine the initial shock! The Cities has changed a lot since I arrived, and the quality of life, despite the long winters, is pretty amazing. I am curating a collection of my favorite places and experiences here, with my highlights and the help of other "AFARians' s"Highlights. I hope you enjoy it.
Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

1225 Estabrook Dr, St Paul, MN 55103, USA
The conservatory portion of the Como Park Zoo is worth a stop for its various gardens and exotic plants, especially on a cold winter day when you’re craving a pop of green. Start in the Sunken Garden, which hosts seasonal displays of...
Stone Arch Bridge

Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis, MN, USA
This former railroad bridge, built across the Mississippi River in the 1880s, is now a pedestrian and bike path perfect for strolling between parks. With panoramic views of the downtown skyline, river, and St. Anthony Falls, Stone Arch Bridge is a...
Cooks of Crocus Hill

3925 W 50th St, Edina, MN 55424, USA
Even in the face of fierce national competitors, locally based Cooks of Crocus Hill holds its own (and then some) as a mecca for foodies and gourmands of every stripe. Its cooking classes are the gold standard in the Twin Cities. Whether you want...
Walker Art Center

725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
The Walker Art Center is one of the major contemporary art museums in the U.S., housing some of the most iconic and innovative visual, performing, and mixed media art in the world. The Center hosted the first major museum exhibits by Joseph...
The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, St Paul, MN 55101, USA
This all day breakfast/brunch and sweet things place is worth the visit to downtown Saint Paul. They serve fresh squeezed orange juice, and have many mouthwatering dishes. I enjoyed the Huevos Rancheros Eggs Benedict with corn bread, avocado,...
