My Travels

This is food for my soul, a love affair. The different between should and want.
Brandenberg Alps, 6234, Austria
My husband and I visited Italy in May, flying into and out of Milan. It was our first trip to Italy, and I knew as we flew over the stunning Italian Alps that it was going to be a trip to remember. We both love to be outdoors and have hiked in...
Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Nothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
