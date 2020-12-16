My town-San Diego
Collected by Alyssa Jean Laird , AFAR Local Expert
A few of my favorite things about where I live. Definitely worth a visit ;)
Save Place
La Jolla, San Diego, CA, USA
La Jolla, or "Jewel City," takes up about seven miles of coastline in San Diego. It is an affluent neighborhood with a lot to explore. The famous Children's Pool is where you can now find dozens of seals basking in the sun. The nation's largest...
Save Place
643 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Ghirardelli Chocolate shops are famous for a reason! Try saying you don't like ice cream when there is melted peanut butter sauce dripping down your cheek. While the original Ghirardelli shop is in San Francisco, the location in the old Gaslamp...
Save Place
2920 Zoo Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
At the world-famous San Diego Zoo, you’ll essentially take a journey around the world as you explore 100 acres of habitats that resemble everything from the Australian Outback to the South African coastline. In fact, this institution cares so much...
Save Place
510 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
The Railroad Station turned Coffee House makes for a great eclectic place to wind down with a latte and some friends.They work hard at making delicious fresh pies/cakes, breakfast pastries, keish, and of course drinks. If that alone does'nt make...
Save Place
Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The Gaslamp Quarter, located in the heart of downtown San Diego, has come a long way since its start in 1867. It is home to some of the finest restaurants in San Diego, and is an ideal place to spend an entertaining weekend. Go shopping at The...
Save Place
Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, USA
A 1,200-acre green space filled with museums, theaters, and gardens, Balboa Park is the center of art and culture in San Diego. It’s also one of the city’s most historic sites, built for the Panama–California exhibition in 1915. While the museums...
Save Place
Sunset Cliffs, San Diego, CA 92107, USA
Hearing the waves while trying to find the ocean through the cut mountains and shady overgrowth of the trail and finally...find a view of crystal waters and colorful cliffs in Point Loma, San Diego. Suddenly I feel like I'm in some other country,...
Save Place
765 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
This is one of my favorite restaurants in town, serving the best of organic, vegan, and vegetarian health food, all in an India-themed setting, with coral colored walls. One of my favorite things to order is Pipes Pita (pictured above), with...
Save Place
632 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
Honeys is always our go-to breakfast cafe. You are welcomed by rows of coffee and whiffs of baked goods as soon as you walk in to the happy "honey" colored bistro including a delicious french caramel roast (all self-serve).. The goodness keeps on...
Save Place
15500 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92027, USA
Whiletourists flock to the world-famous San Diego Zoo, its Safari Park—located30 miles away in the San Pasqual Valley—is equally interesting. Spread over 1,800 acres, it’s home to more than 3,500 animals and 260 different species as well as a huge...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25