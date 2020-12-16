My Top Most Desired Pins
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
I have a map and I have a lot of pins. I also have a list of the top ten places I would like to visit - my most desired pins to stick in the map!
Save Place
Taung Tha Man Lake, Myanmar (Burma)
Woman with fruit-laden basket crossing the U Bein Bridge over Taungthaman Lake in Mandalay, Myanmar. U Bein bridge is a 1.2km wooden footbridge (the longest teak bridge in the world) built by former mayor U Bein through salvaging unwanted teak...
Save Place
Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India
The Taj Mahal is referred to as "the jewel of Muslim art in India,” by UNESCO in its listing on the World Heritage Site registry. The Mughal ruler Shah Jahan had the truly magnificent white marble...
Save Place
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Save Place
Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
A persistent rumor has it that Mount Kilimanjaro actually belonged to Kenyauntil colonial times whenQueen Victoriagave it to her grandson Kaiser Wilhelm, who governed what would become Tanzania,as a rather lavish birthday present. (Clearly, iTunes...
Save Place
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Save Place
267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the...
Save Place
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and surreal...
Save Place
RT 8, Morondava 619, Madagascar
Baobab trees, which grow up to 100 feet tall and 30 feet wide, carry a prehistoric grandeur worthy of their title as Madagascar’s national tree. Of the six ancient baobab species native to the African island, only the largest, the Adansonia...
Save Place
Abhaneri, Rajasthan 303326, India
Abhaneri was named as Abha Nagri, meaning the city of brightness. In this small village, you can visit Chand Baori, a famous stepwell, one of the deepest stepwells in India. Also you can visit Harshat Mata Temple. Or try to make pottery...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25