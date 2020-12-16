My Side of Arizona
Collected by Amanda Niehaus @ Minimal Worries (and Easy Peasy Organic) , AFAR Local Expert
Work and play, food and drink in the land of the saguaro
Save Place
311 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
El Charro sits in a converted set of historic houses & buildings a block off Tucson's old town district—the same location where it began serving food in 1922. We had lunch here, at a big old wooden table in a warmly decorated dining room. Ask to...
Save Place
N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ, USA
Come here and you'll find a solar-powered bookstore, a Guatemalan restaurant, pubs, galleries, cafés, and this brick wall tribute to Gregory Colbert's "Boy Reading to Elephant." (The words that come to mind when I pass this street art are "tell me...
Save Place
Gates Pass, Arizona 85745, USA
Residents and visitors alike drive out to the western edge of Tucson on most evenings. The area averages 350 sunny days a year, so viewing the sunset is almost always a possibility. Summer evenings are predictably hot, but you're in for a...
Save Place
7299 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Roka Akor has a small selection of maki rolls, but really it’s a sashimi-lover’s dream with fresh big eye tuna, yellowtail, sweet shrimp and more. Sashimi can obviously get a bit pricey, so I’d recommend supplementing your order with plenty of...
Save Place
810 S Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281, USA
Cartel Coffee is a growing establishment in Arizona, with a hip, edgy feel and a deep knowledge of the craft. While the coffee is consistently rated as among the best in Phoenix, the baked goods are anything but ordinary as well—try a bacon...
Save Place
10919 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042, USA
One of my favourite things about Phoenix is the mountains that pop up out of nothing. Well, not nothing, really, but out of expanses of sand or suburbia. They grab your attention, and suggest that hey, maybe this isn't a sprawling city after all....
Save Place
1445 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85202, USA
I can't guarantee your time at Fiesta Mall will include mariachi ... or the animal-shaped balloons that featured out last visit ... but there *is* a Dillards Clearance centre. Tucked away on the lower level resides a veritable adventure of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25