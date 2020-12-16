My Shanghai-lights

Here are some of my favorite experiences from my Spin the Globe trip to Shanghai. If you are going to Shanghai and you can afford to splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime, most-delicious-meal-you-will-ever-have, take someone you love (or someone who loves food) to Ultraviolet! I recommend reserving your spots three months in advance if you can -- there are only 10 seats a night and you will love every minute and bite of it.