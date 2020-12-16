My Shanghai-lights
Collected by Cindy Chupack
Here are some of my favorite experiences from my Spin the Globe trip to Shanghai. If you are going to Shanghai and you can afford to splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime, most-delicious-meal-you-will-ever-have, take someone you love (or someone who loves food) to Ultraviolet! I recommend reserving your spots three months in advance if you can -- there are only 10 seats a night and you will love every minute and bite of it.
88 Shi Ji Da Dao, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
One of my highest recommendations for drinks is the Grand Hyatt Shanghai. The Grand Hyatt occupies the top 36 floors of the 88-story Jin Mao Tower in the Jetsons-looking Pudong district, so at sunset (or anytime) you have a stunning view (with no...
China, Shanghai Shi, Jingan Qu, 上海市静安区海防路435号 邮政编码: 200040
For a fun way to see the city while getting in a good jog, check out UnTour's Running tours for a uniquely guided journey through the city. You can choose their standard 10km route, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, they offer 20km & 25km...
1 Changde Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
This urban luxury resort in Shanghai has a polished, cool contemporary feel, mixing Eastern and Western sensibilities. Interiors lean toward dark tones and clean lines, with clever landscaping providing a sense of escape. Organic materials include...
20 Guangdong Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200002
Overlooking the Huangpu River, across from the iconic Pearl Tower, the M on the Bund is worth the visit for the view alone—add beautifully presented, delicious dishes and you have an unforgettable dining experience. Their menu is traditional with...
100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Tucking into Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), throwing back cocktails along The Bund, strolling with locals in Fuxing Park, trolling for antique treasures in the shops on Dongtai Road, and taking in the past and present at one of the many museums...
56 Shaoxing Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai's arts and crafts enclave, Tianzifang, is a labyrinth of narrow lanes bursting with diminutive shops, restaurants, and bars. Most of the shops here are located insideshikumen, stone gatehouses dating to the early 1930s. Gear up for your...
20 Nanjing E Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200002
In a city packed with new construction, this Art Deco landmark remains a fixture of the Huangpu River—just as it has for more than eight decades. A favorite of visiting celebs and dignitaries, the Fairmont Peace Hotel is divided into North...
Zhong Shan Dong Yi Lu, Wai Tan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The first new building to be constructed on the Bund in 60 years, the terraced, granite Peninsula opened in October 2009. Celebrating the city’s Roaring Twenties, the standalone hotel creates a grand sense of arrival with a sweeping...
1008 Huaihai Middle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
“I used to sit in this small park with a cup of coffee before I went to work. It’s an interesting experience to be in the park and see modern shopping malls on one side of you and tall green trees on the other. At night, older couples...
189 Huashan Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, China, 200085
In the mornings, Shanghai residents slow down for tai chi in this small park opposite Jing'an Temple, with a landscaped garden, a Chinese pavilion, and pond. Stop by to observe the peaceful ritual—and keep an eye out for locals who...
62 Changyang Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200082
111 Pudong S Rd, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Four thousand modern art pieces throughout public areas and guest rooms liven up this Pudong waterfront hotel, which opened in April 2013. The highlight is the lobby’s Glass Murals, made from almost 72,000 mosaic tiles and inspired by local...
100 Renmin Ave, Ren Min Guang Chang, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
It can be difficult to orient yourself on the ground in Shanghai. A map will help, but an aerial view of the city will show you just how awesome this city is. You couldcharter a helicopter, but a far cheaperoption is seeingthe Urban Planning...
2 Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200002
Comprising a neoclassical building completed in 1910 and a modern 24-story tower, with a courtyard and promenade in between, this property has an enviable position right on the Bund. The heritage building formerly housed the exclusive Shanghai...
168 Fangbang Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Before it was reincarnated as a dumpling and noodle joint back in 1972, Din Tai Fung was a cooking oil business. That doesn't sound so promising in the flavor department, but it turns out these xiao long baoare some of the best in Shanghai. Try...
18 Zhongshan East 1st Rd, Wai Tan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Ultraviolet is the kind of travel experience you talk about 10 years later. French chef Paul Pairet first dreamed of a multisensory dining adventure in 1996, but it took until May 2012 to open this transcendent restaurant. There's room for...
