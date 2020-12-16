My Second Home: London
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
I spent the past six months living in the Paddington/Notting Hill area of London. If you have any questions feel free to message me. Cheers!
103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
East Brabourne, Ashford TN25 5LL, UK
Five Bells Inn, in the tiny village of Brabourne, England, was a wonderful escape for a rainy weekend. We ate farm-fresh food at the festive pub; enjoyed local cider and beer over board games; and fell asleep to British talk radio and a crackling...
For a satisfying lunch near the St. Pancras railway station, head to Shrimpy's, a new restaurant in a former gas station opened by the owner of the hip Shoreditch restaurant, Bistrotheque. The decor is vintage Californian and the food is artful...
12-16 Artillery Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 7LS, UK
While it's not the clandestine experience it claims to be (we didn't have to ask for the mayor like the website says), The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a fun time beneath the Breakfast Club restaurant in Spitalfields. To enter, you walk through an...
The Mall, London, UK
If you feel like taking a walk in London, head to the Mall. Built about a century ago as a ceremonial route, the Mall is a wide road stretching east to west from Trafalgar Square and the Admiralty Arch over to Buckingham Palace. The majority of...
London Eye Millennium Pier - Embankment Pier, London, UK
Walk down around Big Ben and Westminister Abbey and come back toward embankment station from the south. You'll walk long the Thames and see the London Eye illuminated in blue flanked by the County Hall which alternates colors at night. Maybe even...
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
Ascot SL5, UK
If you like an excuse to dress up, then a visit to Royal Ascot (held over five days in June) is a must. Sure, you're unlikely to get into the royal enclosure (unless you've got some hoity toity connections) but even in the cheap seats there's an...
St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
Visitors to this turreted riverside castle enter a thousand years of history filled with cultural significance (but go early to avoid lines to see the crown jewels). Tudor fans can view the spot where Anne Boleyn was beheaded and the kinds of...
Blacknest Rd, Sunningdale, Ascot SL5 7SE, UK
Coworth Park, a gorgeous 240-acre property just 45 minutes outside of London in the town of Ascot, is the perfect place to live out your British countryside fantasies. It's the only hotel in the UK that has its own polo fields and some of the...
69 Roman Rd, Globe Town, London E2 0QW, UK
Roman Road is home to one of East London's most historic markets, and while plenty has changed—the area's now more multicultural than Cockney—the business of street trading hasn't. We bumped into George at "George's Plaice," a fishmonger's booth...
Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Checking out the famously preserved mummies at the world’s oldest public museum is on many London wish lists, but there’s much more to the British Museum than ancient Egypt. Other must-sees include the Elgin Marbles and the African...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
7 Roach Rd, Fish Island, London E3 2PA, UK
Possibly London's best kept brunch secret, the Counter Cafe, hidden on the industrial brownsite of Fish Island, is pretty unique. Not only is it part of the Stour Collective, an arty bunch whose works of art and sculpture are dotted around this...
