My Sea Side Dream
Collected by Emma Hoggard
List View
Map View
Save Place
Avenida Luciano Pavarotti 1-84, San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala
No trip to Guatemala is complete without at least a couple days of R&R at one of the best hidden lakeside hotels in the world, Casa Palopo. By the numbers: 7 -- the number of villas the hotel has. 5 -- the amount of stars I'd give this place. 3 --...
Save Place
66.046407, -17.343459, Garðarsbraut, 640 Húsavík, Iceland
Try something different and experience wildlife on board a traditional Icelandic schooner operated by North Sailing Húsavík.The crew is fun and very knowledgeable. They take you to Lundey, the Puffin Island, as well as the traditional whale...
Save Place
Pantai Cenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
One of my absolute favourite places to be at is the Meritus Club Lounge at the Meritus Pelangi Beach Resort in Langkawi. You have access to the lounge if you're staying at one of the suites or Club rooms. Breakfast and tea are served here and it...
Save Place
Drumnadrochit, Inverness IV63 6XJ, UK
View of Urquart Castle overlooking Loch Ness. Did not see Nessie, but awesome nonetheless!
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever