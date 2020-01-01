Where are you going?
Collected by John Keller
Mount Lavinia Hotel

2C, Templers Place, Mt. Lavinia,, Colombo, Sri Lanka
This colonial artifact overlooks the turquoise Indian Ocean and the Coast Line train that runs along it.Sights from the ocean-view rooms stretch to the city of Colombo, 20 minutes away. Trainspotters should request a room at the hotel’s north end...
Dromoland Castle Hotel

Dromoland, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare, V95 ATD3, Ireland
Dromoland, with its towers, turrets, and suits of armor, dates back to 1014. Your room is appointed with ornate furniture, vibrant fabrics, and fairy-tale garden views. While you’re there, try your hand at the regal art of falconry. Dromoland...
Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve - Dubai - Al Ain Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
An hour's drive from the densely packed skyscrapers and shopping malls of Dubai, Al Maha, which opened in 1999 as the United Arab Emirates' first luxury desert resort, lies within a 55,600-acre nature reserve. Al Maha operates on the African...
Volcanoes National Park Headquarters

Ruhengeri, Rwanda

A new walking itinerary from Butterfield & Robinson emphasizes Rwanda’s natural beauty. The eight-day trip takes walkers to tea plantations and fishing villages. But the highlight is a hike in Volcanoes National Park’s high-altitude rain forest to...

Wildland Hiking Trek to Petra

Wadi Musa, Jordan

A route created by local guide Yamaan Safady ensures that hikers arrive at Petra the way pre-Christian-era travelers did: out of virgin desert, no tour buses in sight. The six-day, 50-mile “back door” route begins in the Dana Biosphere...

St Petersburg

Vyborgsky District, St Petersburg, Russia

By Nick Marmet

In a palace that dates back to 1820, the Four Seasons St. Petersburg opens this fall. Suites offer terraces that overlook St. Isaac’s Cathedral (by Auguste de Montferrand, the same architect who designed the palace). The hotel has a...

La Mamounia

El Moukef, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh’s legendary La Mamounia, which dates back to the 12th century, reopened in 2009 after a meticulous three-year renovation by noted French architect and designer Jacques Garcia. Step behind its fabled doors and a sensory feast...
W Santiago

Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
Treehotel AB

Edeforsvägen 2A, 960 24 Harads, Sweden

Five futuristic tree houses, from the Bird’s Nest to a full-size UFO, were built with minimal impact on the Lule River Valley. The newest tree room, Mirrorcube, has reflective glass walls that disappear into the pines. After a meal of local elk or...

