MY NYC/ BK HIGHLIGHTS
Collected by Chris U , AFAR Staff
180 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
In a peaceful pocket of the vibrant Chelsea neighborhood, the High Line Hotel is a charming boutique with many stories to tell. There is the tale of the grounds once being home to a 17th-century apple orchard, or the history of the cloistered...
156 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
This Chelsea favorite turns out reliably satisfying farm-to-table American fare all day long. If you have a big day of sightseeing ahead, stop by for a hearty breakfast (buttermilk pancakes, huevos rancheros, or a bowl of kale, spinach, falafel...
200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
When plans for the Brooklyn Museum's building on Eastern Parkway were conceived in 1890, the borough was still its own city; it wasn't until 1898 that the five boroughs would be united into the New York City we know today. Brooklyn's leading...
Dumbo, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Of the various abbreviations for different neighborhoods in New York, DUMBO wins the prize for cutest: It stands for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass. It is a little off the beaten path, though you may find yourself here if you have...
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
