My Nicaragua
Collected by Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert
A collection of the places I loved most in Nicaragua - my favorite Central American country thus far.
Save Place
Barrio frente sur. De casa dragon, 50 m a mano izquierda, San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
I am a sucker for a sunset view. And I couldn't have asked for a better view than the one I had at Buena Onda Backpackers, a small hostel up a hill near the center of San Juan del Sur. Hammocks and couches adorn the polished wood deck that...
Save Place
Nicaragua
Playa Madera is one of San Juan del Sur's best surfing beaches. It's only a short 20 minute ride out of town and is popular with both travelers and locals. If you aren't a surfer and are looking for a snack or if you need a pick me up after your...
Save Place
Granada, Nicaragua
As a New Yorker, I always try to check out the main park or square in every city I visit. It's often the gathering place for people, for food, and for culture. Parque Central in Grenada is just that. I could have sat here for hours watching people...
Save Place
Calle Atravesada, Granada, Nicaragua
The central market in Grenada is an unforgettable sensory experience. Its narrow pathways make wandering through the aisles of fruits and vegetables, sauces, meats, and trinkets an intense experience. The sweet scent of mangoes is enticing as is...
Save Place
Santa Cruz, Nicaragua
Finca del Sol is a working organic farm located in Santa Cruz on Ometepe Island. As there are only 3 cabins on the property, quiet time is not hard to come by. Owners Cristiano and Sheri have built every structure on the farm themselves using...
Save Place
Nicaragua
After a day of hiking, biking, and exploring Nicaragua's fresh water island of Ometepe, you'll want to find a place to cool off. The natural oasis of Ojo de Agua offers cool fresh spring water, shade, refreshments, and relaxation amongst lush...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25