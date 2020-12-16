My Los Angeles
I was born and raised in the bay cities area of LA (Venice/Santa Monica), and spent the previous 9 years living in Silver Lake. Though I don't live there anymore, I take great pride in my hometown and love helping visitors navigate through the tangle of urban sprawl to find the treasures within.
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA, USA
In Los Angeles, the cliché is that people drive one block to get a soda. But there are lots of staircases hidden in the hills of L.A. In Silver Lake, I like a two-and-a-half mile loop of stairs known as the Music Box. Parts remind me of walking...
Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
4473 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
The Vista in Los Feliz is one of the few art deco theaters left. They play independent movies or blockbusters like The Bourne Legacy in a great setting. 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. As told to Heidi Mitchell. This appeared in the...
Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful...
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
9341 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
I've never been so weirded out or delighted by a museum before. This hidden gem calls itself "an educational institution dedicated to the advancement of knowledge and the public appreciation of the Lower Jurassic"—which is to say, nothing and...
1727 E 107th St, Los Angeles, CA 90002, USA
The Watts Towers by Simon Rodia in the Watts district of Los Angeles, California, is a collection of 17 interconnected structures, two of which reach heights of over 99 feet (30 m). The Towers were built by Italian immigrant construction worker...
534 N Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Hoover Street was once known for its set of the Crips gang in South LA but further North near Silverlake, the opening of Cafecito Organico's first location rejuvenated the streets reputation with its friendly atmosphere and locally roasted coffee...
4427 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Tiki-Ti is a family-run hut of a bar that's been serving tasty tropical drinks since 1961. The walls are covered with decorative flair, and the menu is packed with 92 exotic drink options. The space is small, so get there early to snag a seat....
Temescal Canyon, Los Angeles, CA 90272, USA
The best part about Los Angeles is the easy accessibility to nature. Coastal hikes overlooking the ocean are the best way to cleanse the mind and body and truly experience the landscape. The hills of Malibu to the North and Palos Verdes to the...
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The Pacific Ocean is a force that calls to some to jump in and join the dolphins that frequent its waters. Temperatures are warmest in August and September, but wet suits are available to rent year-round. Go surfing or take a stand-up...
