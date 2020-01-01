My Local Places
Collected by Jane Tierney
470 49th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
This store is the casual gardener’s destination for artfully arranged succulents, air plants, and other horticultural rarities. You’ll also discover vintage curiosities you never realized you wanted until now. (510) 992-3359 for more information....
Alley 49, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Locals argue passionately about the area’s best coffee. The CRO Cafe pours Sightglass, which pairs well with a freshly made, hand-filled-to-order doughnut from Doughnut Dolly around the corner. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.
482 49th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Custom bag and clothing designer Ali Golden is renowned for her expert tailoring and utilitarian yet feminine collections. She favors designs that play with both draping and a structured silhouette simultaneously. This appeared in the March/April...
5008 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
An early anchor in the neighborhood, the first restaurant by Chez Panisse alum Charlie Hallowell backs up on the alley and draws crowds for its thin-crust wood-fired pizzas and other rustic fare. (510) 652-4888 for more information. This appeared...
482A 49th St Suite A, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
The interior of designer Lauren Wolf’s art and jewelry boutique blends seamlessly with Wolf’s own collection of handcrafted sterling silver and gold rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces inspired by nature. (510) 629-6216 for more information....
486 49th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Soak in the holistic health vibe in this narrow slip of a store, where the medicine cabinet is filled with calming tinctures and the walls are lined with jars of herbs, teas, and other remedies. This appeared in the March/April 2014 Issue.
470 49th St B, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Watch the bearded and tattooed set head this way when in the mood for a manly makeover. This classic throwback to barbershops of days gone by-it features straight-razor shaves-is popular with local dapper dandies. Walk-ins only. (510) 761-5074 for...
4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Discover farmers' market, Baja-style fish taco favorite Cholita Linda, set to open its own brick-and-mortar joint soon. Owner Vanessa Chavez features Latin American favorites like Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and a flank steak version of the...
484 49th St D, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Browse hammered bronze and brass pieces and leather jewelry in this studio and storefront that suggests Native American and Mexican art influences with a modern, beachy-by-way-of-rock-and-roll aesthetic. For bohos or their loved ones looking for...
Northwest Berkeley, Berkeley, CA, USA
Ashkenaz in Berkeley has been on my visit list for quite some time. Finally made it for Califa, a gypsy Balkan collaboration that got that barn bouncing.
1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
When my friends came to visit from abroad this was the first place I had to take them. Bay Area locals can't get enough of this co-op run, cheap, gourmet pizza! This particular pizza was a delicious combo of gruyere cheese, cilantro, garlic, corn...
South Hall Rd, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA
Rising high, the Sather Tower beacons visitors to at least absorb the higher education and beautifully laid out campus. Enter the campus from Telegraph Ave side and make your way up the hill towards the obelisk-shaped monument. You can climb the...
200 Centennial Dr, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
Yes, the UC-Berkeley Botanical Garden is a beautiful, tranquil place, especially on a winter morning. But it's also a great place for a scavenger hunt for naughty-sounding plant names: Blue Dicks, Naked-stem Buckwheat, Hooker's Evening Primrose,...
Berkeley, CA, USA
The best parking spots on campus are given to NLs. Netherlanders? A sight for Northern Lights? National League baseball players? Nope, Nobel Laureates. Typical for a school well represented in the periodic table of the elements with Berkelium,...
1517 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
Alice Waters, the mother of the slow food movement and The Gourmet Ghetto on Shattuck in Berkeley has recently celebrated her 40th anniversary of her restaurant Chez Panisse. The ingredients are local with a French influence and well worth the...
1807 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Don't let the name of the diner fool you- there's no ocean view on Fourth Street in Berkeley, but after one glimpse at the menu, you won't mind. Bette's in an institution and many of my colleagues over on Cedar St will admit to being a patron even...
2900 College Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705, USA
This café was originally Ozzie's Fountain, a Berkeley landmark since 1921. The café still retains its retro feeling with the original Ozzie counter. Additional seating at tables are available indoors and outside. The Elmwood is open for breakfast,...
1836 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Berkeley's 4th Street shopping area offers 3 blocks of unique shops and restaurants. Some of my favorite spots are The Gardener for gardening accesories and housewares, Nest for beautiful gift items and linens, and Bette's Oceanview Diner for...
