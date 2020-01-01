Where are you going?
My Life Around The World

Collected by Jimmy Zuehl
South Kaibab Trail

Arizona, USA
This is a great option for a day hike in the Grand Canyon. South Kaibab Trail is a well-maintained (but steep!) stretch of dirt with very little shade and a trailhead that’s accessible only by shuttle bus. No private vehicles are allowed in...
Montmartre Cemetery

Montmartre, 75018 Paris, France
The panoramic view of the entire city from the steps of Montemarte, the mimes and musicians makes for a super touristy experience but it's charming nonetheless.
Matterhorn

3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Just as Rome has the Colosseum and Paris the Eiffel Tower, so Switzerland has the Matterhorn. Located above Zermatt, this 48,195-foot wonder attracts hordes of visitors, eager to see the morning sunlight beam off its four faces, ski its...
Hallgrimskirche

Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

No matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the...
Nice in Photos

Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
Petronas Twin Towers, KLCC

Lower Ground, Concourse Level, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
On any muggy night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia you could find yourself being driven home in a sunken cab and look up to this blur of the Petronas Towers, a KL centerpiece that you can't miss. That is, of course, after you get your fill of the...
Charles Bridge

Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone spancrosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala Strana) and...
Imperial Palace (皇居)

1-1 Chiyoda, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-8111, Japan

The residence of Japan’s imperial family is located inside a lovely park in the heart of Tokyo. The palace was originally built in 1888, after the capital moved from Kyoto to Tokyo, and then restored followingdamage incurred during World War II....

Burj Khalifa

1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Two architectural wondershelpedput Dubai on the map: the Burj Al Arab hotel, which resemblesthe sail of a ship out on the gulf waters, and the Palm Jumeirah, a residential development on a manmade archipelago that fans out in the shape of a huge...

Frauenkirche

Neumarkt, 01067 Dresden, Germany
A recently rebuilt Lutheran church that was destroyed in the fire bomb raid that devastated this city in February, 1945. Original pieces of the church were used in its reconstruction and are a darker color.
Cable Beach

Cable Beach, Nassau, The Bahamas

If all you really want to do on your Bahamian visit is relax on the beach, this is the spot for you. A short ride from downtown Nassau (every taxi driver knows where it is), it has everything necessary for a fun morning or afternoon in the sun: a...

