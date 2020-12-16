My Favorite Wineries
Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
It seems that wherever I go, there's a winery nearby. I love visiting local vineyards for a taste of the local culture and a chance to spend some time in a beautiful location. Of all the wineries I've visited, these are some of my favorites.
Save Place
Biltmore Estate Dr, North Carolina, USA
A self-guided tour of the Vanderbilt family’s 8,000-acre estate in Asheville, North Carolina, takes you through gardens bursting with roses and azaleas, and past pools filled with koi and pineapple-scented water lilies. The centerpiece is...
Save Place
Av. Virginia Subercaseaux 210, Pirque, Región Metropolitana, Chile
As an avid wine lover, I make it a point to visit various wine regions around the world. When I came across a place like Concha y Toro, and their sprawling caves of wine, I couldn't help but feel that I had stumbled upon a little slice of heaven....
Save Place
4029 Hagen Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Palmaz Vineyards is a family run estate in the best sense of the term: everyone, from the patriarch to the kids, has a role in running this state-of-the-art California winery. If James Bond wanted to make wine, he would start at Palmaz in the Napa...
Save Place
246 Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Rd, Wanaka 9381, New Zealand
Located on Lake Wanaka in New Zealand, Rippon Winery is as well known for its view as it is for its wine. For more than 25 years, the Mills family has been producing world class wines on their family estate overlooking Lake Wanaka. Like many New...
Save Place
6550 Roseland Farm, Crozet, VA 22932, USA
On a recent trip to Charlottesville, Virginia, the heart of Virginia’s wine growing region, we made a pilgrimage to the world famous King Family Vineyards. Located in Crozet, a quick drive from Charlottesville, King Family is a relative newcomer...
Save Place
875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Wine, as they say, belongs at the table. Yet most tasting rooms offer only the wine. For a richer experience, seek out wineries that offer food pairings or, better yet, an entire meal. At Robert Sinskey winery, cookbook author and Chef Maria Helm...
Save Place
Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
The oldest winery in South Africa, Groot Constantia has a long history of producing some of the best wines in the world. Groot Constantia is also a rarity in its proximity to Cape Town itself. In the 19th century the European heads of state...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25