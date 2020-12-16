Where are you going?
My Favorite Adventure Travel Experiences

Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
Adventure travel is my favorite way to see the world and finding some of the most exhilarating and unique activities in the world has become an obsession. I've had a lot of adrenalin inducing moments, but these are the best experiences I've had anywhere in the world.
La Fortuna

Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Wanaka River Journeys Jet Boat Tours

99 Ardmore Street, Wanaka 9305, New Zealand
If you travel through New Zealand, it’s hard to avoid the Lord of the Rings. Even if you’re not a fan of the movies, the sights featured in the film are well worth visiting for their incredible beauty if nothing else. One such adventure is by jet...
OGO Rotorua

525 Ngongotaha Road, Fairy Springs, Rotorua 3015, New Zealand
The easiest way to explain this experience to neophytes is to imagine a giant plastic ball filled with some water. Now imagine that you’re in this giant hamster ball as someone pushes it over a hill. That’s OGO. Also known by a competitor’s name...
Shark Cage Diving with Marine Dynamics

5 Geelbek St, Van Dyks Bay, Gansbaai, 7220, South Africa
The small town of Gansbaai, about an hour and a half from Cape Town, South Africa, is the Great White Shark capital of the world. Every winter scores of these ocean giants descend on the small channel between Dyer Island and Geyser Rock known...
Johnston Canyon Icewalk

Canada, Improvement District No. 9, AB T1L 1K2, Canada
Alberta, Canada is an all-seasons destination thanks to an abundance of rugged beauty. In the winter months though skiing seems to take center stage, which is a shame since there are so many other great adventure activities in the region. One of...
BridgeClimb Sydney

34 Harrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The most high-adrenaline way to see Sydney Harbour, BridgeClimb has been dressing up locals and travelers in jumpsuits and safety harnesses to ascend “The Coathanger” since 1998. Along the way, they learn fun facts about the Sydney Harbour Bridge,...
Wild Horizons

310 Park Way, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
The Flying Fox is a straightaway line that leads out over the massive Victoria Falls Gorge. After I strapped into the harness, the instructor told me to run and jump off the edge of the cliff. Easy in theory, hard in practice. That last moment as...
The Legendary Black Water Rafting Co

585 Waitomo Caves Rd, Waitomo 3977, New Zealand
Waitomo, on New Zealand’s North Island, is known mostly for its glowworms. This is one of the few places in the world where they exist and millions of visitors descend onto the village every year to walk through the dark caves and see the sparkly...
