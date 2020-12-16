My Favorite Adventure Travel Experiences
Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
Adventure travel is my favorite way to see the world and finding some of the most exhilarating and unique activities in the world has become an obsession. I've had a lot of adrenalin inducing moments, but these are the best experiences I've had anywhere in the world.
Save Place
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Save Place
99 Ardmore Street, Wanaka 9305, New Zealand
If you travel through New Zealand, it’s hard to avoid the Lord of the Rings. Even if you’re not a fan of the movies, the sights featured in the film are well worth visiting for their incredible beauty if nothing else. One such adventure is by jet...
Save Place
525 Ngongotaha Road, Fairy Springs, Rotorua 3015, New Zealand
The easiest way to explain this experience to neophytes is to imagine a giant plastic ball filled with some water. Now imagine that you’re in this giant hamster ball as someone pushes it over a hill. That’s OGO. Also known by a competitor’s name...
Save Place
5 Geelbek St, Van Dyks Bay, Gansbaai, 7220, South Africa
The small town of Gansbaai, about an hour and a half from Cape Town, South Africa, is the Great White Shark capital of the world. Every winter scores of these ocean giants descend on the small channel between Dyer Island and Geyser Rock known...
Save Place
Canada, Improvement District No. 9, AB T1L 1K2, Canada
Alberta, Canada is an all-seasons destination thanks to an abundance of rugged beauty. In the winter months though skiing seems to take center stage, which is a shame since there are so many other great adventure activities in the region. One of...
Save Place
34 Harrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Save Place
310 Park Way, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
The Flying Fox is a straightaway line that leads out over the massive Victoria Falls Gorge. After I strapped into the harness, the instructor told me to run and jump off the edge of the cliff. Easy in theory, hard in practice. That last moment as...
Save Place
585 Waitomo Caves Rd, Waitomo 3977, New Zealand
Waitomo, on New Zealand’s North Island, is known mostly for its glowworms. This is one of the few places in the world where they exist and millions of visitors descend onto the village every year to walk through the dark caves and see the sparkly...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25