My Dream Trip

Avenida da Liberdade, Quiosques Liberdade - Posto 4, 1250-145 Lisboa, Portugal

A kiosk at Avenida da Liberdade, this one has the best chocolate cake in the world. If you don’t fancy chocolate, you have other choices like custard tarts, croissants, or even a light meal. But of course, there are also drinks, like caipigelado...