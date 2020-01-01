My Dream Trip
Collected by Rodney Washington
List View
Map View
Save Place
Via Santa Chiara, 26, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
Your long walk along the narrow paths of Ravello to reach the Villa Cimbrone will be well rewarded. The fabled Terrace of Infinity lives up to any superlative you may have read about it (American writer Gore Vidal called the...
Save Place
Piazza San Marco, 1, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
Save Place
84011 Amalfi, SA, Italy
In its ten miles from Positano to Amalfi, the celebrated corniche road known as the Amalfi Coast Drive clings to rugged cliffsides, weaving torturously in and out and up and down gorges, through lemon groves and olives, past whitewashed villages...
Save Place
Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
The olive tree exhibit in front of the Duomo. Florence Culture & Heritage Week takes place in November every 2 years. For 10 days, there are exhibitions, food festivals, speakers & events throughout the city. Most are free to attend.
Save Place
145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Walking into Velouria is like stepping right inside the handmade and vintage web marketplace, Etsy. Located in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, it's filled with carefully crafted dresses, swimwear with vintage flair, and all sorts of accessories.
Save Place
Lugano, Switzerland
Lugano, Switzerland is arguably one of the most beautiful places in the world. With the Mediterranean climate of the Ticino region and the Swiss-Italian culture, Lugano is not your average stadt der Schweiz. Palm trees sway and colorful flowers...
Save Place
Avenida da Liberdade, Quiosques Liberdade - Posto 4, 1250-145 Lisboa, Portugal
A kiosk at Avenida da Liberdade, this one has the best chocolate cake in the world. If you don’t fancy chocolate, you have other choices like custard tarts, croissants, or even a light meal. But of course, there are also drinks, like caipigelado...
Save Place
On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever