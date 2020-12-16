My Dream Fall Getaway. Road Trip Through Normandy

For me, Normandy in autumn evokes images of the apple harvest, cider and the best thing that ever happened to brandy, Calvados. Normandy begs to be driven through to be experienced - the famed Cider Route and a harvest festival to start with. Then it would off to take in the natural beauty of the landscape that inspired Monet , visit quaint towns, breathe in the sea air, feast on the bounty of fall harvests, and step foot on hallowed grounds steeped in history.