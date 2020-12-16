Where are you going?
My Dream Fall Getaway. Road Trip Through Normandy

Collected by Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
For me, Normandy in autumn evokes images of the apple harvest, cider and the best thing that ever happened to brandy, Calvados. Normandy begs to be driven through to be experienced - the famed Cider Route and a harvest festival to start with. Then it would off to take in the natural beauty of the landscape that inspired Monet , visit quaint towns, breathe in the sea air, feast on the bounty of fall harvests, and step foot on hallowed grounds steeped in history.
Calvados Pierre Huet

5 Avenue des Tilleuls, 14340 Cambremer, France
Beyond its rich history, Normandy is perhaps best known for its local specialties - salted caramel, creamy milk, a variety of pungent cheeses and heady cider. One of the best spots in the region for the latter is at Pierre Huet in Cambremer where...
Notre-Dame of Rouen Cathedral

Place de la Cathédrale, 76000 Rouen, France
Beneath the Gothic stone lacework of the south façade of Rouen's cathedral, a fruit-market sets up for business on a rainy autumn day. (for the 'markets' theme, 22-28 March)
Château d' Audrieu

Château d'Audrieu, 14250 Audrieu, France
Dining at the Relais & Chateau restaurant inside the Château d' Audrieu is a wonderful fine dining experience. In reality, there aren't a ton of fine dining restaurants in this part of France, so it is a nice change if you are visiting for a week....
Giverny

Giverny, France
The sun was warm and had a different illumination that came through this photograph of Monet's gardens. This father and child felt like a moment in time captured that could be 1811 or 2011.
Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial

14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
The cemetery site is a memorial to those whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. The spot sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach and the English Channel and it quite beautiful. You can't help to feel drawn in by the...
Mont St-Michel

50170 Mont Saint-Michel, France
It's safe to say there’s nothing in the world quite like this magical island, topped by a medieval monastery that rises out of the bay like a heavenly apparition. It’s said that, early in the 8th century, a bishop in nearby Avranches...
