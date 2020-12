Nibbling feta and dolmas, bouzouki strumming in the background, at an ancient temple overlooking the azure sea. This is how I picture myself in Greece. I plan to get lost in Athens' Central Market amongst sausages, octopus, and olives. Next stop is the island of Santorini, where I will peer over the cliffs and explore ancient ruins. Oh Artemis, Dionysus, and Poseidon, tell me the secrets of your bright jagged homeland.