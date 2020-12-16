My Dream Fall Getaway

Dimming NW light ignites dreams of following the warmth of the sun! This Laotian escape is a dawn to way past dusk emersion into the heart of the country. Touching down in Luang Prabang leaves nothing but adventure awaiting. Traveling by scooter, elephant, boat and on foot is duly rewarded with drinks by the pool, shopping the night markets and food for the soul. Hinterland hikes, temple tours and river floats deliver backdrops of jaw-dropping beauty every waking moment. Laos, simply splendid!