My Dream Fall Getaway

Collected by Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert
Dimming NW light ignites dreams of following the warmth of the sun! This Laotian escape is a dawn to way past dusk emersion into the heart of the country. Touching down in Luang Prabang leaves nothing but adventure awaiting. Traveling by scooter, elephant, boat and on foot is duly rewarded with drinks by the pool, shopping the night markets and food for the soul. Hinterland hikes, temple tours and river floats deliver backdrops of jaw-dropping beauty every waking moment. Laos, simply splendid!
Morning Market next to Royal Palace

Rue Chao Fa Ngum, Ban Thatluang, Luang Prabang, Laos
At night LP has this huge night market selling Laotian chotchkes, tribal blankets and other backpackers' delights. Early in the morning, though, when said backpackers are dreaming of banana pancakes fresh off the griddle, there's another market, a...
Wat Sensoukarahm

Historic District, Luang Prabang, Laos
You haven't done Asia until you've done a temple stay - so sayeth a snobby backpacker I once met. I hate to admit it, but that snobby backpacker was on to something; nothing replicates the experience of breaking bread with a monk, discussing the...
La Residence Phou Vao

Luang Prabang, Laos
I expected to eat a lot of great food in Laos, and the country never disappointed. Noodles, soups and hearty traditional fare were all common, but what I never expected was a delicious high-end dessert – one of the best I’ve ever had. While...
Tamarind Cooking School

Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
A Watermelon and Chili Pepper Slushee?! Genius. After a long morning exploring the quaint alleyways and monasteries of Luang Prabang, the perfect lunch spot is the Tamarind Café. Located on a quiet street along the Mekong, it’s the ideal place to...
Santi Resort and Spa

Ban Chan Neu, Chom Phet Street, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ, Laos
Last sunset of 2010 as seen from the Santi Resort and Spa in Luang Prabang, Laos. The sunsets in this town are spectacular--worthy of a UNESCO World Heritage designation in and of themselves!
La Pistoche Swimming Pool & Bar

Ban Phong Pheng Village, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ 06000, Laos
South East Asia is hot and humid. So finding this little Swimming pool and bar was a lifesaver when my wife and I were traveling through Luang Prabang, Laos. We walked from central Luang P. but if it is too hot or you're not up for the exercise...
Phousi Temple

Luang Prabang, Laos
The Night Market in Luang Prabang, Laos is a shoppers paradise and could be the most serene market in the world. The handmade goods offered here are of impeccable quality and almost everything is created in or around Luang Prabang. Many of the...
Morning Alms in Luang Prabang

34 Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
Buddhist monk on his way on a street in Luang Prabang, Laos. As is the case in many Southeast Asian countries, monks clad in orange robes are a common sight in Laos and make great photography subjects :)
