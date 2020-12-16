My Dream Fall Getaway

I always travel in the fall because my wedding anniversary is in mid-October. We vowed when we got married that we'd travel every year on our anniversary, even if it was somewhere small. But I want to go somewhere grand. I want to stroll street lit alleyways, popping in and out of boutiques and cafes, without a care in the world. As the cool air comes in, I want to learn how to perfectly tie a scarf that oh-so-French way & warm up with chocolat chaud. I'm dreaming of Paris in the fall.