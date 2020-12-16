My Dream Fall Getaway

While some may think of roaring fires for their fall retreats, my imagination instead flits to where it’s not autumn, but spring. South Australia has long fascinated me, particularly Adelaide and the wildlife retreat Kangaroo Island. There’s something so alluring about skipping fall and traveling to where flowers are about to reemerge; life beginning anew once again. Like Peter Pan who never wanted to grow up, I want summer to continue forever and that’s why I want to chase it down under.