My Dream Fall Getaway

Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
While some may think of roaring fires for their fall retreats, my imagination instead flits to where it’s not autumn, but spring. South Australia has long fascinated me, particularly Adelaide and the wildlife retreat Kangaroo Island. There’s something so alluring about skipping fall and traveling to where flowers are about to reemerge; life beginning anew once again. Like Peter Pan who never wanted to grow up, I want summer to continue forever and that’s why I want to chase it down under.
Adelaide

Adelaide SA, Australia
This elegant city is known for its colonial stone architecture, expansive parklands, lively festivals, and incredible sense of space. Just a short hop from Adelaide, Kangaroo Island feels like a world away. It is a sanctuary for wildlife and a...
Southern Ocean Lodge

Hanson Bay Rd, Kingscote SA 5223, Australia
The flagship property of Australian luxury hotel brand Baillie Lodges teeters on grass-covered limestone cliffs, tucked just far enough into the bluffs to feel protected from the roiling Southern Ocean below. Surrounded on three sides by national...
Eros Kafe

275 Rundle St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia
This is a fun Greek restaurant among all the cafes and bars on Rundle Street. It's especially recommended when the weather is nice. Casual and lively. Must have the octopus.
Flinders Chase National Park

S Coast Rd, Flinders Chase SA 5223, Australia
Flinders Chase is one of Australia’s oldest national parks, having been established in 1919. Among the park’s residents are large populations of kangaroos and koalas, and platypus as well, making it a good place to spot some of the country’s most...
