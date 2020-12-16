Where are you going?
My Bohemia: Prague

Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
I've been to Prague twice now and I'm really starting to warm up to this city. It's not as cheap as it used to be but there are so many wonderful surprises here.
Jan Becher

T. G. Masaryka 282/57, 360 01 Karlovy Vary, Czechia

Take a tour of the birthplace of Becherovka, where the liqueur was distilled from 1867 until 2010, then sample the herbal drink. T.G. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.

Propaganda

7, Jaltská 989, 360 01 Karlovy Vary, Czechia

This chic cocktail bar attracts Karlovy Vary’s bold and beautiful residents. There are several Becherovka cocktails on the menu, including the classic Beton (Becherovka and tonic). This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.

Grandhotel Pupp

Mírové nám. 2, 360 01 Karlovy Vary, Czechia

The basement of the historic and stately Grandhotel Pupp is dedicated to Becherovka. The extensive menu of cocktails includes a dozen or so made with Becherovka, some of which, including the Midnight Pupp, are signature creations of the bar. This...

John Lennon Wall

Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
I didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant...
Charles Bridge

Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone spancrosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala Strana) and...
Holešovice Fashion Market

Bitozeves, Czechia
A cyberpunk sensibility pervades this twice- yearly event as independent Czech clothing and jewelry designers take over a former slaughterhouse. DJs, dance performances, and runway shows enhance the festive spirit. The next market takes place...
Grand Café Orient

Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
Transportation in Prague

Karlovo nám. 2097/10, 120 00 Praha-Nové Město, Czechia
One of the best things about Prague is the fact that there is excellent public transportation - a metro, buses and even trams. There are still many of the older ones around, which look great gliding past the 19th & 18th century buildings. Get...
Sansho

Petrská 1170/25, 110 00 Nové Město, Czechia
I love that Sansho is an example of how Prague is breaking out of its communist shell and blossoming into a cosmopolitan city. Sansho serves Asian food with unexpected twists. I'm a fan of their softshell crab sandwich and their asparagus salad....
Dejvice Farmers' Market

Prague 6, Czechia
While farmers’ markets have sprung up all over Prague, the Dejvice Farmers Marketthat sprawls out near the Dejvická metro station is the most popular because of its location and size, plus its fun fair atmosphere. On Saturday mornings, local...
MeetFactory

Ke Sklárně 3213/15, 150 00 Praha 5-Smíchov, Czechia
Controversial Czech sculptor David Cerny founded this rough-and-tumble exhibition and performance space in 2001. In an abandoned factory just outside the center of town, artists of every stripe show films, stage concerts and plays, and produce...
Dancing House

Jiráskovo nám. 1981/6, 120 00 Praha 2-Nové Město, Czechia
Prague is absolutely one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Its abundant beauty is not only related to the variety of architecture styles (Gothic; Art- Nouveau and Baroque) but also to natural elements such as wild swans that gracefully...
AFAR's Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah's Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
