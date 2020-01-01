my AuPair year
Collected by Lisa Pruy
601 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Caffe Trieste, in the heart of North Beach just off Columbus, is an authentic San Francisco experience where little has changed since Kerouac's day. The North Beach location, which opened in 1956, is a great place to sit down, enjoy a coffee, and...
57 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
It doesn't matter how well you think you know a place—there's always somewhere new worth exploring. San Francisco is packed with secret hideouts. One of my all-time favorites has to be the Mechanics Institute Library and Chess Room—and the rather...
Presidio of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
A few blocks east of Goldsworthy's more prominent Spire is this installation of fallen trees snaking through the still standing ones. Wood Line is located within the cypress grove near the intersection of Presidio Boulevard and West Pacific...
Lands End Trail, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
Land's End in San Francisco is an easy hike with huge payoff. This labyrinth sits just below the Legion of Honor parking lot and the Lincoln Park golf course. You can then scramble down to a beautiful rocky beach.
Twin Peaks, San Francisco, CA, USA
The best views of San Francisco are from the top of Twin Peaks, the two hills that are located in the geographic center of the city. Only from Twin Peaks can you get a 360-degree view of the entire city. If you are lucky, on a clear day you can...
Lover's Ln, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
If you are looking for a great walk in San Francisco, try the Presidio National Park. Lover's Lane is a nice one to start with. If you drive, just after entering the southeastern gate (Presidio Blvd. Gate), you can make a left and park your car in...
104 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
This museum does so much more than tell you about Walt Disney's life—it reminds you of the struggles that all creatives face throughout their careers. The experience is unexpected, interactive, and current for kids and adults alike. The view onto...
75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
While Japanese gardens have come to be an expected feature of many botanical parks around the world, the Japanese Tea Garden, which opened in 1894, was the first public tea garden in the United States. The original plot consisted of less than half...
5200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is the icon of the city, and no trip is complete without a stop here. The sign is located on the south end of the Strip, just south of Mandalay Bay. A parking lot was recently built to accommodate all the...
3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
New York New York Hotel and Casino, which opened in early January, 1997, is located at the popular intersection of Tropicana and Las Vegas Blvd. It has a large casino with all of the typical offerings along with many restaurants, bars, stores, and...
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There are lots of stellar places to catch an awesome view of the Las Vegas Strip, but when the world's highest observation wheel opened in the city in 2014, it added an entirely new perspective of this popular city. The High Roller is 550 feet...
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing...
2900 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
CATCH Week1: On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the...
