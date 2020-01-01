Where are you going?
My 30th

Collected by Amanda Parker
Lecca Lecca Gelateria

Havenstraat 36 Oranjestad, Oranjestad, Aruba
This is one of the best places to cool off in Aruba, especially if you’re shopping near its downtown Oranjestad location. You’ll find more than 60 flavors here, each produced with natural, organic ingredients; no artificial flavors, colors,...
More Details >
Save Place

Aruba Aloe Museum, Factory, and Store

Pitastraat 115, Aruba
First domesticated on this tiny island in 1840, the aloe plant is so important to Aruba that its image is emblazoned on the nation’s crest. Crops once extended over nearly two-thirds of the island and, to this day, remain Aruba’s largest export,...
More Details >
Save Place

Pos Chiquito

Pos Chikito, Aruba
Just down the road from Zeerover is Mangel Halto Beach, located in Pos Chiquito on the southeast coast just south of the Spanish Lagoon. Rife with marine life, the shallow waters make it a perfect place to snorkel. Powdery sand and beach huts make...
More Details >
Save Place

The Old Man and the Sea

Noord Cura Cabai 2a, Savaneta, Aruba
The Old Man and the Sea in Savaneta is an ideal place for a romantic island dining experience, amid the 'clicking palms,' overlooking the water. Feel the sand beneath your feet, and listen to the waves gently lapping the shoreline as you enjoy a...
More Details >
Save Place

California Lighthouse

L.G. Smith Blvd, Noord, Aruba
Built between 1914 and 1916 on an octagonal base, this stone, double-lens lighthouse is Aruba’s marquee landmark. Standing tall at 98 feet, it’s the higheststructure on the island and offers the best views in its respective area. It gets its name...
More Details >
Save Place

Mopa Mopa

Lloyd G. Smith Blvd 9, Oranjestad, Aruba
At Mopa Mopa in Oranjestad, local handicrafts aren’t just souvenirs—they’re decorative art. The gallery specializes in carved wooden figures, crafted lovingly in the traditional mopa mopa, or barniz de Pasto, style. To finish...
More Details >
Save Place

Gasparito’s Restaurant & Art Gallery

Gasparito 3 Noord, Noord, Aruba
Authentic Aruban cuisine and art are both on the menu at this unique eatery. Keshi Yena, Kerry Kerry, and Goat Stoba are just a few of the goodies served amid a warm, family-style setting and whimsical art created by Gasparito’s own in-house...
More Details >
Save Place

MooMba Beach Bar & Restaurant

J.E. Irausquin Blvd 230, Noord, Aruba
Dream about a Caribbean beach bar and chances are you’ll imagine someplace like MooMba, just south of Palm Beach. Here, you’ll find oversize palapas, tiki torches at night, and a crowd looking for fun with their feet in the...
More Details >

