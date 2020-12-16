Must Try Southern Foods
Collected by Cory Dale Cart
Group of Southern Foods I MUST try!
Save Place
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Looking for some down-home comfort food with an upscale twist? Head to Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants and whose fried chicken was declared the best in the South by Southern Living...
Save Place
2401 St Ann St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
“Well, we’ll see about that!” loudly harrumphs an endless of stream of out-of-town customers, eager to challenge the claim that Willie Mae’s makes “the world’s best fried chicken.” They’re usually...
Save Place
1000 Gallatin Ave C, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Sit at one of the picnic tables under a mostly open-air shed and listen to the blues while you wait for your chicken at this East Nashville spot off Gallatin Road. But if the vibe is no-frills, the spicy Nashville-style hot chicken will have you...
Save Place
123 Ewing Dr #3, Nashville, TN 37207, USA
According to legend, Nashville-style hot chicken began in the 1930s when Thornton Prince's girlfriend dumped cayenne on his fried chicken to get revenge for his cheating ways. But he loved it instead, and eventually opened up a hot chicken shop of...
Save Place
107 W Jones St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I had heard about the plates of fried chicken and collard greens and I was dead set on getting me some. When I told my friend Kai that I wanted to go to Mrs. Wilkes, she looked me up and down, paused, and in a very serious southern drawl tone...
Save Place
624 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Visit the cinderblock space in East Nashville or the newer joint off 8th Avenue to taste this Nashville treasure at one of the longest-standing hot chicken restaurants in town. Choose the chicken or whitefish served with white bread and pickles,...
Save Place
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This American classic is the go-to meat-and-three restaurant in Nashville—that iconic staple of Southern cooking that consists of, well, a meat and three sides. All walks of life frequent this institution (the Dixie Chicks have been known to...
Save Place
2218 College Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Lucy's Fried Chicken is not just about their delicious fried chicken, it is about awesome atmosphere, great service, wonderful drinks and an outstanding menu. The daily Happy Hour is a great time to check out the Austin- laid back atmosphere of...
Save Place
918 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
We like to search for unique experiences when we travel, so when I heard about the five-pound cinnamon roll at Lulu's, I had to check it out. I should say that we prefer to travel on the healthy side and usually seek out the new health food or...
Save Place
122 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the must-dos on any visit to Savannah is breakfast at the bright, cheerful J. Christopher's at 122 East Liberty Street. Housed in a remodeled auto body shop, J. Christopher's offers large servings of delicious food using the freshest...
Save Place
2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Ever heard of a bonut? Neither had we until we visited Biscuit Love, a cult-favorite breakfast spot in Nashville's happening Gulch neighborhood, where morning queues often exceed an hour on weekends. And bonuts—deep-fried biscuit dough slathered...
Save Place
2002 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722, USA
If you are craving Southern Food, and I mean real home cookin' and the best of Southern hospitality, visit Hoover's. Hoover has been a culinary force in Austin for over 15 years and his passion and love for cooking shows in every bite of his...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25