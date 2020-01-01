Must See Germany
Collected by Katherine Kneier , AFAR Staff
Neckar, Germany
Tübingen is a town straight out of a Grimm's fairy tale. I loved it here because set against a backdrop of rich history student life makes this a busting modern town. I really enjoyed strolling along the Neckar river watching boats punt along and...
Weinmeisterstraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Run by the famous Spanish shoe brand, Casa Camper is a stylish boutique hotel neatly situated in the middle of Mitte’s hip fashion and culture district. Designed by Jordi Tió and Fernando Amat—the founder ofBarcelona’s iconic design store Vinçon—...
Heidelberg, Germany
With its half-ruined castled dominating the heights above the university-town on the banks of the Neckar river, Heidelberg is a pedestrian's dream. "Picturesque" may have become a cliché, but this German city exemplifies the meaning. I'd been here...
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
