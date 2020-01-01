Where are you going?
Must see!

Collected by Upasana Mallick
International Rose Garden of Coloma

Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium
You could easily walk right by the entrance to the International Rose Garden of Coloma, without a hint to the beauty that waits inside. The small town of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, not far from Brussels, is home to one of Europe's largest rose gardens,...
Formentera

Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain
The Balearic Island of Ibiza is a bustling smorgasbord of disco clubs, shopping markets, and ethnic restaurants juxtaposed with striking vistas, quiet beaches, and dinner music perfectly timed with the sunsets. After several nights of jam packed...
Tarn Taran Sahib

Tarn Taran Sahib, Punjab 143401, India
Sikhs and non-Sikhs go to Amritsar for one reason – to see the Golden Temple (Hamandir Sahib) so, that is what I did on my most recent trip to India. Except, I went on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday which is a national holiday in India and because of...
Manoulas Beach

Main Street Agios Ioannis, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Scultpure in progress on the quiet beach of Agios Ioannis. Mykonos offers beach atmospheres that range from hedonistic to tranquil.
Plaka

Plaka, Athens, Greece
We picked up some gyros to-go during our stroll through the historic Plaka neighborhood below the Acropolis. Thespidos street was particularly memorable for the cafe we stopped at and discovering Brettos bar, which we decided to come back to enjoy...
Drashti

Shop No 8, Gokul Regency, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East, Mumbai - 400101, New Saibaba Nagar, Hemu Colony, Bhagat Colony, Kandivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400101, India
Drashta, the boutique of Mumbai-based fashion designer Drashta Sarvaiya, sells silk brocade skirts, brightly printed dresses, and beaded accessories, such as wrap belts made with semi-precious stones.
Frozen Fountain

Prinsengracht 645, 1016 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
Headquartered about an hour north of the city, Royal Tichelaar Makkum has been making traditional Dutch pottery and tiles for more than four centuries. In Amsterdam proper, the design store Frozen Fountain sells modern Makkum pieces, including...
Carmo Convent

Largo do Carmo, 1200-092 Lisboa, Portugal
In 1755, Lisbon was all but devoured by an earthquake so strong that it still ranks as one of the most destructive in recorded history. One of the few structures to survive somewhat intact was the Carmo Convent—an impressive feat,...
Zumot Winery & Vineyards

Arar St 114-148, Amman, Jordan
While Jordan—and the Middle East in general—isn't widely known for wines, Zumot Winery & Vineyards is a legend in the industry. Not only do Omar Zumot and his staff create delicious Saint George-label wines from a variety of grapes, they do it in...
Cantaloupe Gastro Pub

Rainbow St., Amman, Jordan
This popular restaurant and bar has one of the best views in Amman. Sitting on the rooftop terrace as the sun dips, guests can see perfectly in almost every direction—all the better to enjoy the glowing Citadel, the bright puffs of a distant...
Wildland Hiking Trek to Petra

Wadi Musa, Jordan

A route created by local guide Yamaan Safady ensures that hikers arrive at Petra the way pre-Christian-era travelers did: out of virgin desert, no tour buses in sight. The six-day, 50-mile “back door” route begins in the Dana Biosphere...

Evason Ma'In Hot Springs

Take in views of a hot spring–fed waterfall, a dramatic ravine, and the Dead Sea from a resort that sits more than 800 feet below sea level. A cliff-top outdoor restaurant serves organic greens from the garden. Evason Ma’In, (800) 591-7480, from...
Petra

Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Dead Sea

The Dead Sea, which borders Israel and Jordan, is the lowest point on earth, sitting 1,410 feet below sea level, and continuing to drop as both countries divert water from the River Jordan. As one of the world’s most saline bodies of water (almost...
Petra Pottery Workshop

Levant
One worthwhile activity when visiting Jordan is to browse the many women's cooperatives around the country (for example, the Petra Pottery Workshop shown above). These establishments not only allow you to watch women create beautiful handicrafts,...
Mujib Biosphere Reserve

Madaba Governorate, Jordan
An epic canyon, Wadi Mujib serves as the last gasp of the Great Rift Valley. Where one of its many mouths opens to the Dead Sea, you’ll find the Mujib Biosphere Reserve—the lowest nature reserve in the world. Within the park, there are...
