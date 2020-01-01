Must Get Back To Morocco
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
Medina, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
This nearly 1,000-year-old mansion has been furnished with pieces made by local craftspeople. Owner Ina Krug works with a team of experts to arrange everything from a camel safari to a customized shopping trip through the souks. Each room has its...
I can remember every smell from my first Stay in Morocco... I landed and walked into the Marrakech-Menara airport where Huge Arabic script greets you from the wall... I presume saying Welcome Weary Traveler, or something along those lines. I...
Km5 Route d'Amizmiz، Marrakesh 40160, Morocco
It took four years to build this hotel at the base of the Atlas Mountains. French designer Jacques Garcia included black-and-white zellij tile work and other intricate Moorish details. Each of the hotel’s five guest riads (typical Moroccan...
Amizmiz, Morocco
Marrakech continues to be one of my personal favorite destination. I admit, it has a lot to do with the shopping, particularly the Berber traditional pieces- each rich with their own story. And there is no better place to experience the Berber...
N9, Morocco
The distance between Ouarzazate and Marrakech is only 200km (125 miles) but the drive on the N9 through the High Atlas Mountains can take as long as four hours. The winding road, full of switch backs and featuring such scenery as to make one's jaw...
Vallée des roses, Morocco
A view to the High Atlas mountains from the road out of Ouarazazate, Morocco. Sheep and flowers in the valley floor and mountians topping out around 13,000 ft.
Avda. Zone Touristique B.P, 138, Boumalne Dadès, Morocco
From their website, "At an altitude of 1612m, surrounded by majestic mountains at the very spine of the Atlas range, whose impressive ravines stretch out to the winds in the sky, the Xaluca Dades Hotel, enjoys a panoramic view of the Dades Valley,...
