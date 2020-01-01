Where are you going?
Must Eats

Collected by Claire Jarreau
Save Place

Voodoo Doughnut

22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
More Details >
Save Place

Bunk Sandwiches

621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
More Details >
Save Place

Pescheria Mattiucci

Viale Cavalleggeri D'Aosta, 84, 80124 Napoli NA, Italy

Pescheria Mattiucci is a fish store by day that transforms itself into a small standing-room-only restaurant a few nights of the week. Mattiucci is an old family operation, but this place is the brainchild of a young son, Luigi Mattiucci. Luigi...

More Details >
Save Place

La Notizia

Via Michelangelo da Caravaggio, 53, 80126 Napoli NA, Italy

New York, Tokyo, and other major cities are home to startling numbers of authentic Neapolitan pizzerias, many with ovens handmade by Neapolitan craftsmen. In those places, pizza making is definitely considered an elevated craft. Perhaps...

More Details >
Save Place

Conch in Turks and Caicos

My favorite experience in Turks and Caicos was going out in the ocean with a guide to catch conch. Once the spot was chosen, we jumped overboard and dove into the blue water. My friends and I were not able to dive down deep enough, but the guide...
More Details >
Save Place

Lummi Island

Lummi Island, Washington, USA
Despite its remote location, this is a culinary journey that any foodie should make every effort to make. The ultra local menu is designed and orchestrated by Blaine Wetzel, former sous-chef at Noma. Every course is a journey through the immediate...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Sacher

Philharmoniker Str. 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Café Sacher is an obvious highlight on anyone’s travel itinerary in Vienna. But don’t be fooled, despite its international fame and success, your experience at Sacher will be one-of-a-kind. The Café and Hotel were founded over a century ago and...
More Details >
Save Place

L'antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
A Naples legend well before Julia Roberts (in Eat, Pray, Love) gave it celebrity sheen, Da Michele was opened by the Condurro family in 1930. The only pizzas are marinara and margherita, and they are pure classics. 39/081-553-9204. Read Tom...
More Details >
Save Place

Eisriesenwelt

Eishohlenstrasse 30, 5450 Werfen, Austria
The largest ice caves in the world lie just 30 miles south of Salzburg in the Eisriesenwelt at Werfen. Only a portion of the more than 20 miles of caves are open to the public on a 75-minute guided tour, but what's available to visit is...
More Details >

