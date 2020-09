Must-do experiences in Tbilisi, Georgia

The country of Georgia in the Caucasus mountain region has yet to draw the multitude of international visitors that it deserves, although many Europeans are starting to discover its charms. If you’re a first-time visitor, you’ll spend a lot of time in the capital city of Tbilisi. From the imposing hilltop fortress to the ancient streets running through the old city, here are the top experiences you won’t want to miss.