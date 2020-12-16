Must-Do Experiences in Mumbai
This tiny but extremely moving museum is housed in a building where Mahatma Gandhi stayed when visiting the city during a period from 1917 to 1934. It was from here that he initiated many of his philosophies of nonviolence, including...
Built on a tiny islet just off Mumbai’s coast, this landmark's white domes and minarets look like they’re floating in the Arabian Sea. Thousands of people of all faiths visit this mosque each day, crossing the narrow causeway at low...
History fans and art lovers will undoubtedly lose a few hours wandering through this museum (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India), which covers natural history, archaeology and art. With more than 60,000 objects in the collection,...
When you see this UNESCO World Heritage–listed train station, you’ll understand why it’s described as an eastern version of London’s St. Pancras. This imposing reminder of the British raj, designed in an extravagant Victorian-Gothic style with...
This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an...
South Mumbai’s 3.5-kilometer-long (2.1-mile-long) waterfront promenade is a popular spot for walking and jogging. Flanked by palm trees and the Arabian Sea on one side and Art Deco buildings on the other, the busy road culminates at its...
Mumbai is blessed with this 104-square-kilometer (40-square-mile) national park whose forests house myriad bird, plant and insect species along with a small population of big cats. The park is also renowned for the Kanheri Caves, a Buddhist...
Can’t decide what to have for dinner? Revival serves up all-you-can-eat vegetarian thalis (platters) consisting of a selection of curries, dals, chutneys, rotis and rice so you can have a taste—or more—of everything. Their...
One of Mumbai’s most famous seafood restaurants, Trishna specializes in South Indian coastal cuisine, serving up dishes like prawn koliwada (batter-fried prawns) and rawas Hyderabadi (barbecued Indian salmon with freshly ground pepper)....
Feel like royalty when you stop in for a nightcap at this intimate bar in the opulent Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Sip on a fine malt whiskey or an exotic cocktail while looking out onto the Gateway of India and harbor beyond, and...
This upscale spot in a landmark building at Mahalaxmi Racecourse is a great spot for a relaxed lunch or a sophisticated dinner. Tote on the Turf includes two different spaces: Downstairs you’ll get superb Indian cuisine at Neel restaurant,...
This cool, creative little spot behind the Taj Mahal Palace hotel has a great ambiance. It’s open all day, so stop in for a breakfast of blueberry pancakes; a biryani or burger for lunch; or a banoffee cronut afternoon...
Located in a grand Victorian building with bas-reliefs by Lockwood Kipling (Rudyard Kipling’s father), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, formerly known as Crawford Market, looks like a relic of British Bombay. But inside it’s 100...
Chor Bazaar is crammed full of bargain hunters who flock here for vintage and antique goods, with everything from furniture to old Bollywood posters for sale. You’ll need to sort through a lot of junk; haggle hard, as prices depend on your...
This home-furnishings store in the Taj Building is a huge step up from your usual souvenir shop, with quality hand-crafted products from all over India. Find traditional ikat bedcovers, hand-embroidered throws from the Kutch...
This carnival of stall vendors and hawkers on the main thoroughfare is where you can pick up all kinds of knickknacks, from handicrafts and tie-dyed clothes to incense and jewelry. It’s frantic and fun, and you’ll need to bargain like...
