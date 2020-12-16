Must-Do Experiences in Bangkok

Bangkok has many must-do experiences from iconic temples and palaces to treasure trove markets and hidden culinary gems. Many tourists stick to the big name sights in the Old City, but there are equally enthralling choices elsewhere. Must-dos include heading to one of the city's many outdoor markets where hipsters and shopaholics alike battle for a bargain. Other unforgettable moments, meanwhile, include cycling along peaceful trails on a river island and exploring Bangkok's less frenetic areas.