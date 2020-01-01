Museums to Check Out
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Checking out the famously preserved mummies at the world’s oldest public museum is on many London wish lists, but there’s much more to the British Museum than ancient Egypt. Other must-sees include the Elgin Marbles and the African...
The Larco Museum is the starting point of your visit to Peru. It has the largest collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the Americas and tells the history of Peru without being tiresome. That’s a feat in itself, because we’re talking...
37977 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
The Annenberg Estate in Rancho Mirage—also known as Sunnylands—was hidden from the public's eye behind a pink wall for decades until it opened for tours in 2012. The main home features a unique style of midcentury modern architecture....
101 N Museum Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
It’s a sign of the Palm Springs boom that what started as a modest local museum is now a premier destination for art and design aficionados. Today, the establishment, first opened in 1938, celebrates performing arts, modern art, and...
14 Jong-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Expecting a stuffy museum, I found the King Sejong Story was a pleasant surprise. This monument in the center of Seoul, housed underneath one of the hippest areas, is worth a look. No amount of rambling can present how great King Sejong was for...
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Northern Park Way and Gold Reef Rd, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Opened in 2001, the Apartheid Museum powerfully—and extensively—documents the rise and fall of racial segregation in South Africa. Constructed on a 16-acre plot of land, the museum features a unique design—as you head through the...
