The Best Museums in Berlin

Whether or not you consider yourself a museum goer, Berlin's 170 (or so) museums are sure to serve up at least one or two collections that pull you in. History, culture, art, food, and more: it's all inside (or, at the East Side Gallery, painted directly on) the walls of Berlin's museums. Art lovers should head directly to the Hamburger Banhof Museum or the Bauhaus Archive. Want to look at the wall that once divided the city you're exploring? It's the open air East Side Gallery for you. For those who want to explore the history of WWII, the Holocaust, and of the history of the Jewish people in Germany, Berlin offers several incredible institutions, including the Jewish Museum and the German Resistance Memorial Center.