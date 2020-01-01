Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Munich / Bavaria

Collected by Kyle Walker
List View
Map View
Save Place

Neuschwanstein Castle

Neuschwansteinstraße 20, 87645 Schwangau, Germany
The most famous castle in Germany—and one of the best known in Europe—Neuschwanstein is renowned not just for its fairy-tale architecture (which directly inspired the Disney Castle) but also for its creator, “mad” King...
More Details >
Save Place

Oktoberfest

Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
More Details >
Save Place

Eisbach

Prinzregentenstraße, 80538 München, Germany
It takes some German engineering to surf in land-locked Bavaria. But endless rides are possible on the Eisbach wave, a man-made, standing curl in the middle of a narrow artificial stream that runs through the English Garden. It has drawn both...
More Details >
Save Place

München Marienplatz

Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
I would compare Marienplatz to the Grand Place in Brussels, but with a Bavarian twist. The square in Munich is almost as large, and its town hall just as impressive. A beautiful destination for lovers of architecture. While the square itself is a...
More Details >
Save Place

Deutsches Museum

Museumsinsel 1, 80538 München, Germany
With more than 100,000 items in its collection, the Deutsches Museum is one of the most important science and technology museums in the world. Even though only around a quarter of the collection is on display at any one time, the breadth is...
More Details >
Save Place

Allianz Arena

Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München, Germany
One of the best experiences in Munich is hitting the Allianz Arena to catch a top-class soccer game. The city has two teams—Bayern Munich, who play in the top division, and 1860 Munich who play in the second division. The hardcore fans love to...
More Details >
Save Place

Dachau

85221 Dachau, Germany
Dachau Concentration Camp is only 32 kilometres away from Munich and makes for an easy day trip. It is easily accessible by car and public transport. Visiting a Nazi Concentration Camp is not for the faint-hearted. Time stands still here. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Königssee

Königssee, 83471 Schönau am Königssee, Germany
No matter the time of year you visit, Lake Königssee always inspires awe. Summer means shimmering water in shades of emerald and sage green, while winter brings a cold, misty atmosphere with otherworldly light. Take a boat ride along the...
More Details >
Save Place

Eagle’s Nest

Kehlsteinhaus, 83471 Berchtesgaden, Germany
Adolf Hitler’s mountain retreat, the Eagle’s Nest combines haunting history with stunning panoramic views. Located high in the Bavarian Alps, this famous Third Reich construction was bought for the former German Führer as a...
More Details >
Save Place

Nymphenburg Palace

Schloß Nymphenburg 1, 80638 München, Germany
Built in the 17th century, Nymphenburg Palace is one of the largest royal castles in Europe. Planned as a summer residence for the Bavarian monarchy, it was expanded over time and now features additional pavilions and gallery wings, plus a French...
More Details >
Save Place

Ettal

82488 Ettal, Germany
Move over Switzerland. The southern part of Germany offers stunning panoramas, Alpine lakes by the dozen, quaint Alpine villages, and the world's largest ice caves. What's more, it's the getaway to the most romantic road in the world. The German...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  4. 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
  5. 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World