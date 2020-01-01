Where are you going?
munich, prague, vienna

Collected by Mandy Spieth Johnston
Hofbräuhaus

Platzl 9, 80331 München, Germany
Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better....
Prague Castle

119 08 Prague 1, Czechia
After strolling through the Prague Castle complex and seeing the Cathedral and square, the traveler is further rewarded with a beautiful view of the city from a high point. Parts of Lesser Town can be seen among the sea of red-orange rooftops and...
Prague in Photos

V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Beautiful, kooky old houses like this dotted throughout the city centre really helped Prague live up to my expectations of a fairytale city. Prague was a fascinating contrast of old and new, so it both lived up to my expectations and surprised me
Prague Astronomical Clock

Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague's Astronomical Clock is the world's oldest working one of its kind. Installed in 1410, it is located on the Old Town City Hall in Prague's Old Town Square. The medieval clock features an astronomical dial; "The Walk of the Apostles", an...
Museum of Natural History Vienna

Burgring 7, 1010 Wien, Austria
The building mirrors the Art History museum opposite architecturally but not in content. The skeletal remains of gigantic dinosaurs tower over you, as well as a realistic Allosaurus, which moves and gives out a terrifying roar. Mammoths and a...
