Munich 2012
Collected by Amy Parker
Viktualienmarkt 6, 80331 München, Germany
Set in a historic building renovated by local architects Hild and K and Albert Weinzierl, Munich’s Louis Hotel has a prime location on the edge of the vibrant Viktualienmarkt. Stylistically, it mixes the Baroque with the contemporary,...
Herrmannsdorf 7, 85625 Glonn, Germany
Bavarians love their pork. Enjoy the region’s best about 30 minutes outside Munich at Das Wirtshaus zum Herrmannsdorfer Schweinsbräu, part of an organic farm cooperative that includes a bakery, a brewery, vegetable gardens, and, of course, happy...
Rua de Santa Catarina 575, 4000-453 Porto, Portugal
If you are one of those that when travelling prefers to stay on a site that welcomes you as if you are at home, The White Box House may well be your next choice for a future stay at Porto. This guesthouse is chic and affordable, with a mix of...
