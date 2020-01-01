Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mumbai

Collected by Ellie Cobb , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
Save Place

Mani Bhavan Gandhi Museum

19, Laburnum Rd, Near Police Station, Babulnath, Gamdevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India

This tiny but extremely moving museum is housed in a building where Mahatma Gandhi stayed when visiting the city during a period from 1917 to 1934. It was from here that he initiated many of his philosophies of nonviolence, including...

More Details >
Save Place

Elephanta Caves

Gharapuri, Maharashtra 400094, India
Set sail from Mumbai for one of Chelsea's favorite experiences from her trip. "Take the hour-and-a-half ferry ride to the Elephanta Caves, west of the city. You can shop for spices and bangle sets on the carts in Gharapuri, the village at the...
More Details >
Save Place

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
Facing the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India monument, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel blends Moorish, Florentine, and Indian architecture. The historic palace wing reopened in 2010 with 243 new rooms and 42 suites, including one that houses the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai-Gujarat Road, Borivali East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400066, India

Mumbai is blessed with this 104-square-kilometer (40-square-mile) national park whose forests house myriad bird, plant and insect species along with a small population of big cats. The park is also renowned for the Kanheri Caves, a Buddhist...

More Details >
Save Place

Dhobi Ghat, Mumbai

1, Anandilal P Marg, Dhobi Ghat, Shanti Nagar, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400011, India

This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an...

More Details >
Save Place

Gateway of India

Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

This 26-meter-tall (85-foot-tall) colonial monument that looks out over Mumbai Harbour is one of the city’s best-known landmarks. Built by the British as a triumphal arch to commemorate the 1911 visit of King George V to what was then...

More Details >
Save Place

Trishna

Birla Mansion, Sai Baba Marg, Next to Commerce House, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, 400023, India

One of Mumbai’s most famous seafood restaurants, Trishna specializes in South Indian coastal cuisine, serving up dishes like prawn koliwada (batter-fried prawns) and rawas Hyderabadi (barbecued Indian salmon with freshly ground pepper)....

More Details >
Save Place

Tote on the Turf

Gate No. 5 & 6, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Arya Nagar, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034, India

This upscale spot in a landmark building at Mahalaxmi Racecourse is a great spot for a relaxed lunch or a sophisticated dinner. Tote on the Turf includes two different spaces: Downstairs you’ll get superb Indian cuisine at Neel restaurant,...

More Details >
Save Place

Revival Indian Thali

39-B, Chowpatty Seaface, Chowpatty, Gamdevi, Chowpatty, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India

Can’t decide what to have for dinner? Revival serves up all-you-can-eat vegetarian thalis (platters) consisting of a selection of curries, dals, chutneys, rotis and rice so you can have a taste—or more—of everything. Their...

More Details >
Save Place

Harbour Bar

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, B K Boman Behram Marg, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

Feel like royalty when you stop in for a nightcap at this intimate bar in the opulent Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Sip on a fine malt whiskey or an exotic cocktail while looking out onto the Gateway of India and harbor beyond, and...

More Details >
Save Place

Colaba Social

24, B K Boman Behram Marg, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

This cool, creative little spot behind the Taj Mahal Palace hotel has a great ambiance. It’s open all day, so stop in for a breakfast of blueberry pancakes; a biryani or burger for lunch; or a banoffee cronut afternoon...

More Details >
Save Place

Colaba Causeway

Colaba Causeway, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

This carnival of stall vendors and hawkers on the main thoroughfare is where you can pick up all kinds of knickknacks, from handicrafts and tie-dyed clothes to incense and jewelry. It’s frantic and fun, and you’ll need to bargain like...

More Details >
Save Place

Contemporary Arts & Crafts

210, Taj building, D N Road, Fort, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

This home-furnishings store in the Taj Building is a huge step up from your usual souvenir shop, with quality hand-crafted products from all over India. Find traditional ikat bedcovers, hand-embroidered throws from the Kutch...

More Details >
Save Place

Chor Bazaar

Chor Bazaar is crammed full of bargain hunters who flock here for vintage and antique goods, with everything from furniture to old Bollywood posters for sale. You’ll need to sort through a lot of junk; haggle hard, as prices depend on your...

More Details >
Save Place

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai

Dhobi Talao, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort, Dhobi Talao, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

Located in a grand Victorian building with bas-reliefs by Lockwood Kipling (Rudyard Kipling’s father), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, formerly known as Crawford Market, looks like a relic of British Bombay. But inside it’s 100...

More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
  2. 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
  3. 3 Travel News Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
  4. 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
  5. 5 Art The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum

More From AFAR

Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Sponsored by Ski Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Sponsored by Ski Canada