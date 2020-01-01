Mumbai
This tiny but extremely moving museum is housed in a building where Mahatma Gandhi stayed when visiting the city during a period from 1917 to 1934. It was from here that he initiated many of his philosophies of nonviolence, including...
Mumbai is blessed with this 104-square-kilometer (40-square-mile) national park whose forests house myriad bird, plant and insect species along with a small population of big cats. The park is also renowned for the Kanheri Caves, a Buddhist...
This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an...
This 26-meter-tall (85-foot-tall) colonial monument that looks out over Mumbai Harbour is one of the city’s best-known landmarks. Built by the British as a triumphal arch to commemorate the 1911 visit of King George V to what was then...
One of Mumbai’s most famous seafood restaurants, Trishna specializes in South Indian coastal cuisine, serving up dishes like prawn koliwada (batter-fried prawns) and rawas Hyderabadi (barbecued Indian salmon with freshly ground pepper)....
This upscale spot in a landmark building at Mahalaxmi Racecourse is a great spot for a relaxed lunch or a sophisticated dinner. Tote on the Turf includes two different spaces: Downstairs you’ll get superb Indian cuisine at Neel restaurant,...
Can’t decide what to have for dinner? Revival serves up all-you-can-eat vegetarian thalis (platters) consisting of a selection of curries, dals, chutneys, rotis and rice so you can have a taste—or more—of everything. Their...
Feel like royalty when you stop in for a nightcap at this intimate bar in the opulent Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Sip on a fine malt whiskey or an exotic cocktail while looking out onto the Gateway of India and harbor beyond, and...
This cool, creative little spot behind the Taj Mahal Palace hotel has a great ambiance. It’s open all day, so stop in for a breakfast of blueberry pancakes; a biryani or burger for lunch; or a banoffee cronut afternoon...
This carnival of stall vendors and hawkers on the main thoroughfare is where you can pick up all kinds of knickknacks, from handicrafts and tie-dyed clothes to incense and jewelry. It’s frantic and fun, and you’ll need to bargain like...
This home-furnishings store in the Taj Building is a huge step up from your usual souvenir shop, with quality hand-crafted products from all over India. Find traditional ikat bedcovers, hand-embroidered throws from the Kutch...
Chor Bazaar is crammed full of bargain hunters who flock here for vintage and antique goods, with everything from furniture to old Bollywood posters for sale. You’ll need to sort through a lot of junk; haggle hard, as prices depend on your...
Located in a grand Victorian building with bas-reliefs by Lockwood Kipling (Rudyard Kipling’s father), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, formerly known as Crawford Market, looks like a relic of British Bombay. But inside it’s 100...
