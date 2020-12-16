Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mumbai

Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
Exploring what the East has to offer...
Save Place

Parsi Dairy Farm

261/63, Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, Marine lines, Navajeevan Wadi, Sonapur, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400002, India
On Diwali, relatives and friends give one another sweets to ring in the lunar New Year. Watch locals light diyas (clay lamps) and make rangoli (colored-powder designs) on the streets to invite the blessings of the gods. Visit a sweet shop such as...
More Details >
Save Place

Indigo Delicatessen

Refuel with citrus salad, fennel risotto with cherry tomatoes and saffron, and chocolate bread pudding at the new outpost of Indigo Delicatessen. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
More Details >
Save Place

Gateway Of India Mumbai

Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without