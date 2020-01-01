Mumbai
Collected by Megan Close
Colaba Causeway, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
This carnival of stall vendors and hawkers on the main thoroughfare is where you can pick up all kinds of knickknacks, from handicrafts and tie-dyed clothes to incense and jewelry. It’s frantic and fun, and you’ll need to bargain like...
Kolivery Village, Vidya Nagari, Kalina, Santacruz East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400098, India
We walked from the light into what felt like an underground world of silk and chiffon, where Indian shopkeepers sat on raised platform beds and beckoned us to discover their unique worlds of color. There is sari shop after sari shop, no two alike,...
Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
1, Anandilal P Marg, Dhobi Ghat, Shanti Nagar, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400011, India
This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an...
Vitthal Rao Shivarkar Road, Oppsite Handicap School, Wanwadi, Wanwadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411040, India
When in Mumbai, visit Khyber Restaurant for some of the best Indian food you can find in the city. The restaurant is beautiful inside and boasts a menu of all the authentic dishes from India. My favorite is the chicken badaami.
Marine Dr, Mumbai, India
Catch a Mumbai sunset from the west-facing 3km sea wall known as the "Queen's Necklace". You won't be alone. Lovers sit two by two, enjoying a quiet moment alone before returning to their families. Groups of school friends take photos and buy cups...
Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
Facing the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India monument, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel blends Moorish, Florentine, and Indian architecture. The historic palace wing reopened in 2010 with 243 new rooms and 42 suites, including one that houses the...
Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
I've always had a weird fear of henna art. The idea of letting dye seep into my skin until it disappears just never really appealed to me. But then I arrived in India, where so many of the women had intricate henna, or mehndi, patterns on their...
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Visiting local markets when I travel is always a priority, and the Dadar Flower Market was no exception. The country celebrates occasions with over-the-top displays of flowers, especially temple celebrations and weddings. Jasmine garlands are...
Ground Floor, Sadguru Sadan, Babulnath Rd, Babulnath, Chowpatty, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India
If you're planning a trip to India, some of the first topics you'll most likely receive travel advice on are vaccinations, to drink only bottled water and what to eat and not eat. Most people may advise you to stay away from street food. After 2...
