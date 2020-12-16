Msp
1121 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Butcher & the Boar serves up manly food with a modern twist, and a side of bourbon. The meats are carved and crafted in-house. The Smoked Beef Long Rib with Tabasco-molasses BBQ sauce falls off the bone, and the Cheddarwurst Borkshire Pork and...
730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Borough’s atmosphere is as pleasant and thoughtful as its cuisine. The industrial interior has rustic accents like dangling lights covered in antique cheese graters. Their regularly changing menu features organic, locally grown and raised...
3220 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55416, USA
Neighborhood bakery, Rustica, bakes classic and unique varieties of breads with daily specials including brioche (Tuesdays), currant rye (Fridays), and egg braid with raisins (Fridays). Their hands-on approach brings out the best in taste and...
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422, USA
The fun and interactive fine-dining experience of Travail Kitchen & Amusements will be extended with the opening of Travail 2.0 in a larger new location, thanks to a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign that raised its goal of $75,000 in...
2726 W 43rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
Featuring a German-folklore-inspired name, Tilia delivers delicious dishes and shared plates, like the Today’s Potted Meat “confit” spread, daily hand-rolled pasta, and soups with surprise ingredients that pop. This homey neighborhood spot has 21...
2000 S 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA
Electric Fetus record store has been serving music heads in the community since 1968. Its roots are in the hippie scene of the '60s and '70s, evidenced by tales like the Streakers Sales (where customers were allowed to take all they could carry...
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Located next door to the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden features more than 60 works by big names like Alexander Calder, Sol LeWitt, and Robert Indiana. At its center stands Claes Oldenburg’s iconic Spoonbridge and Cherr...
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
The Walker Art Center is one of the major contemporary art museums in the U.S., housing some of the most iconic and innovative visual, performing, and mixed media art in the world. The Center hosted the first major museum exhibits by Joseph...
2610 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
French Meadow Bakery & Café has been promoting sustainable practices since before it was cool. Their menu of small plates, sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, and more hearty main dishes cater to all dietary needs and allergy restrictions with...
2822 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
Between the cafes, galleries, indie theaters, boutiques, and vintage shops of Uptown Minneapolis are the graffitied walls of the Intermedia Arts building. Make sure to stop by to see the regularly updated street art on the exterior as well as the...
212 3rd Ave N #106, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
From apparel to accessories, drinking to shaving necessities, MartinPatrick3 has goods and gifts for the rugged modern man covered. Materials like wool, leather, tweed, and denim texturize the store, and colorful socks and watches give it that...
333 E River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55455, USA
Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, the Weisman Art Museum is a striking stainless steel landmark on the University of Minnesota campus. Stroll by to admire the silver curves and angles, and either continue on to explore the college...
250 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
From farm equipment to bread to appliances, the historic warehouse of the current Traffic Zone Art Center has had a diverse past. It is now home to 23 studios and an art gallery to help foster a community of mid-career artists. Stop by while...
818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415, USA
Although the new Guthrie Theater was only completed in 2006, it has a rich history in the resident-theater movement of the 1960s. Architect Jean Nouvel created this stunning masterpiece that is worth visiting even if not attending a show, although...
Uptown, Minneapolis, MN, USA
The main thoroughfares and side streets of Hennepin and Lyndale avenues in the Uptown District are packed with boutiques, cafes, galleries, indie theaters, restaurants, and bars. The area is great for a day of urban wandering and is right near the...
65 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Decorated with peacocks and named for a famed Irish playwright, this little Victorian cafe serves up a killer huevos rancheros with smoked gouda hash browns. In addition to the Mexican food with an Irish twist, The Wilde Roast has some good...
5401 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA
The folks who own Wise Acre Eatery also own Tangletown Gardens, a farm of some 100 acres just outside Minneapolis. They proudly source 80 to 90 percent of the restaurant's food directly from their own farm. Even when I was there in the middle of...
2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA
A gem in the USA’s cultural crown, the MIA has some 80,000 objects in its permanent collection, spanning 5,000years of world history. Its Asian art collection in particular is thought to be one of the best in the country. The Institute doesn’t...
5500 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA
Explore a thousand years of culture at the fascinating Museum of Russian Art, a treasure trove of priceless art and artifacts. This is the only North American museum of its kind and features rotating exhibits that showcase works rarely seen in the...
Office-G10, 920 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA
The Twin Cities' diversity is displayed with full fanfare at this vibrant, internationally focused market of food, grocery, and craft vendors from around the world. Favorites include East African dishes like the camel burger and sambusas at Safari...
2940 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
James Beard–nominated pastry chef Michelle Gayer Nicholson treats the Twin Cities to her fresh-baked savories and sweets every day of the week. Her 400-square-foot bakery inside the Midtown Global Market bursts with seasonal flavors and scents but...
413 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
This James Beard America’s Classics winner hangs its medal modestly behind the bar with just about everything else: currency and postcards from around the world, cups, hot sauce, a pile of plastic dinosaurs, and yellow booklet records of regulars...
Minneapolis, MN, USA
Thanks to smart city planning in the early stages of the Twin Cities' development, the government bought up the land connecting Minneapolis's major lakes and the Mississippi River to create a 50-mile loop of parks, trails, and outdoors recreation...
322 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Once a hub for shipping, Minneapolis’s Warehouse District is now a buzzing up-and-coming neighborhood that’s been designated by the media as one of “America’s Best Hipster Neighborhoods.” Take that distinction as you will, but it’s undeniable that...
2720 W 43rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
At Honeyshine, every carefully selected and cleverly presented item delights. The owners take design seriously but steer clear of stuffy by curating a unique collection of gifts and home accents that nod to their quirky, often humorous outlook on...
