Mountain Home

I grew up in Northeast Tennessee, where the Appalachian Mountains, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the Smoky Mountains all come together. Here are some of my favorite places!
Biltmore Estate Dr, North Carolina, USA
A self-guided tour of the Vanderbilt family’s 8,000-acre estate in Asheville, North Carolina, takes you through gardens bursting with roses and azaleas, and past pools filled with koi and pineapple-scented water lilies. The centerpiece is...
Newfound Gap, Tennessee 37738, USA
Driving through the Great Smoky Mountains between North Carolina and Tennessee is a tease for the outdoors-lover who enjoys experiencing the land by foot. Lucky for you, the Appalachian Trail intersects US Hwy 441/71 at Newfound Gap where you can...
United States
Straddling the border between North Carolina and Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains is America’s most visited national park. Among the forests and ancient mountains, visitors find a vast array of plant and animal life as well as vestiges of...
903 Parkway #128, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Said the sign that led us down the alleyway, through the market to the Moonshine Distillery. Following the crowd, we entered the whiskey store and shuffled up to the counter where we discovered the staff offering up free samples from at least...
2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA
The radio show that made country music famous, the Grand Ole Opry aired its first broadcast in 1925 and continues to entertain music lovers to this day. Held weekly, the show involves a fast-moving, rotating cast of musicians performing onstage,...
290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804, USA
If you find yourself in Asheville, NC (and you should, as AFAR's recent feature pointed out - there's a lot to love in Asheville); stay at The Grove Park Inn. This historic hotel is part art deco/part arts and crafts with rambling porches and a...
300 Tweetsie Railroad Ln, Blowing Rock, NC 28605, USA
On our way through the town of Blowing Rock, we stopped one morning to see what the Tweetsie Railroad was all about. We boarded the train bright and early for an action packed adventure but not with out our coffee in hand, of course. This was a...
