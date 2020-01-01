Mountain Adventures
Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Epic backcountry landscapes. Far off the beaten path -- some of them even off the faintly-worn path.
Yushan, Xinyi Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 556
Often said to be the tallest mountain in East Asia, at 3952 m climbing Taiwan's Jade Mountain (or Yushan 玉山) is an epic undertaking, even for experienced hikers. The trip takes most hikers two days, although some people do manage to rush to the...
No. 18, Zhongbu Cross-island highway, Xiulin Township, Hualien County, Taiwan 972
These beautiful hot springs are located several kilometres into the gorge. To get there you must drive or cycle to the parking lot and then walk down a long wooden staircase built into the cliffside. At the bottom you'll find a quaint...
Fitz Roy
A great view of Mt. Fitz Roy can done as a day hike from the hiking town of El Chalten in Argentina. The trail starts in the woods, passes over streams, and gives ever more amazing vistas as you climb. For the full experience, you can camp at the...
White Mesa, New Mexico 87053, USA
I love mountain biking! I am basically obsessed with the activity, have been racing for half my life, and spend the majority of my disposable income on bike related activities. I would do it every single day if I could and at times I do. There are...
Jiuzhaigou, Aba, Sichuan, China, 623400
Jiuzhaigou Valley (or Jiuzhaigou National Park) is located in Sichuan, China. It is one of the World Heritage Site by UNESCO. This is the longest hiking experience I've ever had - it took me two days to finish every part of the park! However, I...
Narchyang, Nepal
In the mountain village of Koto, Nepal, there is a path that branches off the legendary 150-mile Annapurna Circuit and passes—ceremoniously, tantalizingly—through a large stone gate. This trail is off-limits, a nearby sign reads, unless you have a...
Jim Smith Lake, East Kootenay C, BC V1C, Canada
Jim Smith Lake is a nice little lake a short drive from downtown with a large grassy area to hang out on and a small sand (kind of) beach. The lake is quite small (perhaps 1 kilometer long and 1/2 kilometer wide) with a marshy area full of reeds...
Americas
This is not a hike for the inexperienced. It takes most people 8 to 10 hours round-trip and climbs 1400m over 5km one-way. It should only be attempted by reasonably fit people. The path begins on a long steep climb, and then flattens out at a...
