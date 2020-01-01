Mother's Day Brunches
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
No words seem adequate to describe the appreciation you feel for your mother. These lovely brunches—offering just the right mix of ambience and flavor—will do the talking for you.
7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia
The Grounds café—run out of a former pie factory in the warehouse district of Alexandria—makes coffee, juices, smoothies, baked goods, and rustic breakfast and lunch dishes with equal care. Order a flat white (a cross between a...
Østergade 61, 1100 København, Denmark
Cafe Norden is where it's at. My meal was so satisfying overall, but what I left remembering most was the fresh bread. You must try traditional Nordic dark rye bread regardless while in Denmark. It's as dense as banana bread, has a nutty and...
395 Santa Monica Pl #300, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
A shopping mall is probably the last place you’d look for a quality brunch, but Sonoma Wine Garden in the Santa Monica Place mall may be the best boozy brunch in Los Angeles. With ocean views and cozy cushioned seating, you are transported from...
R. da Galeria de Paris 67, 4050-284 Porto, Portugal
A cute restaurant in one of the nicest streets in Porto, Rua da Galeria de Paris, named after the street. The restaurant is quite low key, buffet style. You just need to grab a plate and choose your dish from a selection over the counter....
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
With the opening of this salon-de-thé meets pâtisserie in August, the left bank got a lot more interesting. Graduates of Ferrandi cooking school, Charlotte Siles and Guillaume Gil sought to create a contemporary environment where gourmands of...
1600 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Hands down... my favorite place for Sunday brunch in Austin is the South Congress Cafe (note that they serve brunch every day of the week). The restaurant is also a great place for lunch or dinner, but I love hitting the SoCo Cafe late Sunday...
1 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
It may seem superfluous to list the reasons why a traveler might consider a stay at the Four Seasons, the epitome of 5-star luxury, but for those unfamiliar with Philadelphia, let’s make a list. Reason one: the unrivaled location on Logan Circle...
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
1209 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Hillside Farmacy is a farm-to-table restaurant in Austinbuilt around a pharmacy theme. While it may sound odd, the execution is brilliant, with incredible food and wonderfully eclectic design. The restaurant space was formerly the home of a 1920s...
1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Today, The Betsy Hotel's exterior stands as one of the surviving examples of Florida Georgian architecture in South Beach. Sitting on historic Ocean Drive, the hotel is the perfect symbol for Miami's fusion of old and new. In 2009 the hotel...
113 Jane St, New York, NY 10014, USA
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
Komedieplaats 18, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Even if you aren't hungry, it's worth stopping for a drink at the stunningly beautiful De Foyer cafe in Antwerp. You'll feel like royalty under the magnificent dome of the the 19th century Bourla Theater . The stained-glass, rich velvet curtains...
Saint-Gilles, Belgium
Britxos opened its doors in the summer of 2012 to great fanfare among Brussels expat foodie community. We were already familiar with the team, from catering company La Britannique, for their incredible food and warm, friendly service. Britxos is a...
314 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118, USA
French toast with fresh strawberries—the picture from South End Buttery explains itself! Great brunch location. *Tip, they also have an amazing deli, so stop in to pack the perfect picnic. Self-described as "an eclectic combination of fresh...
Adolf Fredriks kyrkogata 10, 111 37 Stockholm, Sweden
Sun streams through the big windows on the third floor of the church, setting the gold detail on the walls and ceilings aglow. The atmosphere is reserved; antique chandeliers and mirrors provide an elegant, refined setting. But even though I’m in...
479 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
