Motherland

Iberia
These colorful fishing boats are moored in the Ria da Aveiro at Costa Nova, Aveiro. The Costa Nova is a seashore town. There are many little souvenir shops, good restaurants offering very fresh seafood and fish. People go there for the eels and...
Aveiro, Portugal
The Troncalhada salt pans are located on one of the canals on Aveiro and Troncalhada is now an eco-museum. At one time, the area had many salt pans, but today there are just a few. Salt pans are very important environmental sites . Many types of...
Praça do Comércio, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Located right on the river, Lisbon’s massive main square is home to a plethora of gorgeous 18th-century architecture, all built after the devastating 1755 earthquake. Its canary-yellow facades and mosaic-like cobblestones come together to...
4000-098 Sé, Portugal
The Cathedral of Oporto is located in the district of Batalha near the old city walls. Construction began in 1110 and was completed in the 13th c. The Se is one of the most important monuments in Portugal. It is of Romanesque design with some...
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-471 Lisboa, Portugal
In the 20th century, the Church of Santa Engrácia was converted into the national pantheon, in which important Portuguese personalities are buried. The first stone of the present building was placed in 1682; it was the first baroque-style building...
Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Martinho da Arcada is a Lisbon legend. Thanks to a friend's recommendation, I passed through it just to experience the phenomenon and look inside. The cafe was founded in 1778 as Café do Gelo (the Ice Cafe) and mostly sold beverages and ice. After...
R. Me. Deus 4, 1900-312 Lisboa, Portugal
Azulejos (glazed tiles) are a ubiquitous decoration throughout Portugal. They cover the facades and interiors of many houses in Lisbon, and are even used as historical markers. The Museu Nacional do Azulejo, located in a 16th-century convent,...
Alfama, 1100 Lisbon, Portugal
Walking throughout Lisbon one is struck by the well known 'blue hues' decorating the city with the exquisite tilework. They are indeed lovely in tone and vary in color temperature. Important to note is the welcoming yellow hue that has gained...
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Few buildings in Lisbon command as much attention as this 16th-century masterpiece, which stretches across the Belém landscape like an endless exclamation point to Portugal’s Age of Discovery greatness. The UNESCO-listed monastery is...
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel...
R. 1º de Dezembro 125, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
The Rossio railway station was designed between 1886 and 1887 by Portuguese architect José Luís Monteiro. It makes connections with the village of Sintra, and the 2,600-meter tunnel was excavated under the city. It is considered one of...
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
R. Anchieta 11, 1200-445 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon’s most exciting shopping experience awaits at A Vida Portuguesa, a boutique that has single-handedly resurrected some of the country’s most iconic products. The selection ranges from retro soaps with Art Deco labels to artisan...
Av. Brasília, 1400-038 Lisboa, Portugal
Portugal was once one of the world's greatest seafaring nations and its discoverers mapped much of the New World. This tradition is celebrated, in Lisbon, by the Monument to the Discoveries (or Padrão dos Descobrimentos). This giant sculpture...
Pátio de Dom Fradique 14, 1100-261 Lisboa, Portugal
Why we love it: A historic property with fascinating details, gorgeous tiles, and breathtaking views
The Highlights:
- Stunning views of the waterfront from every suite
- A serene pool terrace in the palace gardens
- A central location with none...
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
R. Mal. Saldanha 1, 1249-069 Lisboa, Portugal
Ever wanted a different dining experience in Lisbon? Try out the new and trendy place, Pharmacia, which is designed with motifs from the pharmacy world. The restaurant is located in a 200-year-old building that once belonged to a rich family in...
