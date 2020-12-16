Morristown with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Not far from the bustling metropolis of New York City, Morristown has old school, small town charm, with a touch of high-end flair. Whether you're looking for a quiet escape, or a foray into nature, Morristown's quaint beauty and friendly atmosphere welcome you.
Save Place
New Jersey is said to be the diner capital of the world and with more than just about any other place, you'd be foolish to argue. This diner, the Jefferson, is located in Lake Hopatcong in Morris County. I end up here just about every year when I...
Save Place
4 John St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
If the idea of losing yourself among stacks and stacks of old books is appealing to you, then leave room in your agenda to while away an afternoon at Old Book Shop in Morristown. The shop has books on dozens of topics and features a large...
Save Place
90 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Nostalgic for the kind of burger drive-in joint your pops went to? Look no further than Don’s. This retro slice of pure Americana is modeled after the original Don’s Drive-In in Livingston, New Jersey, which closed in 1993. The menu is a...
Save Place
2 Whippany Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Raw bar fanatics, your cup runneth over. Situated adjacent to the Westin Governor Morris Hotel, the Blue Morel is a fine dining establishment offering an enviable fresh seafood menu, and other highlights of New American cuisine. Although select...
Save Place
13 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
A favorite local hangout of the young and sometimes boisterous, Sona Thirteen is Morristown’s take on the modern Irish pub. This is definitely a beer place, as evidenced by a second bar specializing solely in craft brews. The high ceilings and...
Save Place
Tempe Wick Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
If you like imagining rugged men in colonial garb camping in the woods, a trip to Jockey Hollow may be just the thing. Here’s where the Colonial Army spent two harsh winters during the American Revolutionary War. Be sure to explore the log cabins,...
Save Place
30 Washington Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Built just prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Ford Mansion on Morris Avenue was brand new when George Washington made it his headquarters during the winter of 1779-1780. No doubt the General had a lot on his mind during...
Save Place
2 Lackawanna Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The days when tattoo parlors were viewed as dubious shore leave destinations are long gone. So goes the philosophy at evolvInk, a body art studio whose ambiance represents the polar opposite of that dingy, hole-in-the-wall stereotype. An...
Save Place
8 Dehart St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
In business since 1983, Enjou Chocolat specializes in customized chocolate creations. Owner/founder Wendy Taffet has over 50,000 different molds at her disposal, which she expertly employs to manufacture confectioneries in every shape–from...
Save Place
10 N Park Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
No visit to Morristown should fail to include a stop at the old town square, known locally as the Green. This small two-acre park is still the city center, as it has been for almost three centuries. Once the site of public executions, the Green...
Save Place
140 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The wait is over. There’s a gastropub in Morristown. Located literally a stone’s throw from the train station (please don’t put this to the test), End of Elm was started by a couple of local restaurateurs who felt there was demand for a locale...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25