Morristown for Families

Not far from the bustling metropolis of New York City, Morristown has old school, small town charm, with a touch of high-end flair. Whether you're looking for a quiet escape, or a foray into nature, Morristown's quaint beauty and friendly atmosphere welcome you.
If you’re visiting Morristown in summer, you may very well want to go for a dip. For lap-swimmers and ichthyophobes, there’s Burnham Park Pool. Others can continue traveling west on Mendham Road until they reach Sunrise Lake, a local-favored...
New Jersey: the land of the turnpike, Newark Liberty Airport, gateway to the Lincoln Tunnel, and butt of too many jokes and bad reality tv shows. But take a closer look and you'll see why so many people choose to brave the sniggers and live or...
This museum, in Morristown's historic district, is a fun, informative stop for people who love antiques and old cartoons. Housed inside a home built in 1810, Macculloch Hall has the largest collection of political cartoons by Thomas Nast. These...
Need to get in shape? What better way than to put in a proper hill run? One of the best places to do it in Morristown is on Fort Nonsense Hill, a Morristown National Historical Park site. The actual fort is long gone, but the strategic aptitude of...
Right across from the Morristown train station you’ll find Del’s Novelty, a family-owned party supply store that’s been here since 1949. Two well-stocked rooms offer goods like streamers, wigs, cartoon-print plates and a vast supply of classic...
A local favorite since 1978, Morristown Deli is a family business that takes “dog friendly” to another level. If you don’t know what a doggie high chair is, ask someone working here and you’ll find out. For us homo sapiens, Morristown Deli is an...
The name may recall some less-than-wholesome libations, but Jungle Juice in Morristown is juice bar ideal for any health-conscious customer. Walk in and be greeted by the wafting aroma of freshly sliced fruit. Catering available on request.
Tracy Silverman opened Sweet Lucy’s on South Street in 2011. Before starting her own bakery, Tracy worked in finance, which makes her at least the fourth person I know of who has made the transition from banker to baker. Seriously, it’s some kind...
Ask the chefs at any Morristown restaurant and many will tell you that their ingredients are locally sourced. They aren’t doing it to comply will current “farm to table” trends. They’re doing it because here it makes sense, as it has for hundreds...
Built just prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Ford Mansion on Morris Avenue was brand new when George Washington made it his headquarters during the winter of 1779-1780. No doubt the General had a lot on his mind during...
In business since 1983, Enjou Chocolat specializes in customized chocolate creations. Owner/founder Wendy Taffet has over 50,000 different molds at her disposal, which she expertly employs to manufacture confectioneries in every shape–from...
Nostalgic for the kind of burger drive-in joint your pops went to? Look no further than Don’s. This retro slice of pure Americana is modeled after the original Don’s Drive-In in Livingston, New Jersey, which closed in 1993. The menu is a...
This 127-acre arboretum surrounding a Colonial Revival mansion is comprised of a rose garden, labyrinth, woodlands, and meadows, with plenty of spots that are perfect for picnicking or taking photos. You can find maps at the visitors' center if...
