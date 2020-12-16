Morristown for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Not far from the bustling metropolis of New York City, Morristown has old school, small town charm, with a touch of high-end flair. Whether you're looking for a quiet escape, or a foray into nature, Morristown's quaint beauty and friendly atmosphere welcome you.
77 Martin Luther King Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
If you're craving comfort food, Morristown has a Colombian restaurant, Café y Canela, that fits the bill nicely and gets rave reviews. Try Colombian favorites such as arepas—warm, plump corn cakes stuffed with a meat, bean, or cheese filling (or a...
43 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Those expecting flaky baklava or succulent slices of döner will be disappointed when they walk into A Taste of Turkey. This initial dismay will quickly morph into wonder, since this South Street store specializes in breath-taking pieces of Turkish...
172 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
A number of businesses in Morristown favor the deliberately archaic spelling of “shoppe.” Few, however, are as justified in this nod to the past as Elliott’s Flower Shoppe. The Morris Street florist has been serving the community since 1895. Not...
42 Washington St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The Orient Express has gone brick and mortar. With its tuxedoed waiters, crystal chandeliers and baroque napkin folds, The Grand Cafe is a nod to old-world luxury. Expect French cuisine with slight Asian and American touches, and an affable...
Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
As its name implies, this stylish little café is located right on the Morristown Green, the town’s historic center. At Café on the Green, they make their own gelato, while serving lighter fare to satisfy your inner Francophile. In the front...
150 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
No matter if you’re an oenophile, beer person, or strict martini drinker, you will feel well taken care of in David Todd’s. This casually sophisticated bar and restaurant on South Street caters to a mature clientele with equally mature tastes. The...
100 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The Mayo Performing Arts Center is Morristown’s community theatre, and has been since 1937. Acts range from stand-up comedy to ballet, and impressive bookings are guaranteed across numerous genres. Check the upcoming schedule on the Center’s...
Morris Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
It’s not a long walk from Acorn Hall to the Ford Mansion, or vice versa. In fact, it should only take a few minutes. All the more reason then to check out the beautiful homes on Morris Avenue. Keep your eyes peeled for this immaculate timber frame...
73 Kahdena Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Disillusioned with modern life? But not so much so that you want to quit your corporate gig and sell your midtown apartment just yet? I recommend getting your hands dirty at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm, a working farm that still uses...
10 Wilmot St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Ask the chefs at any Morristown restaurant and many will tell you that their ingredients are locally sourced. They aren’t doing it to comply will current “farm to table” trends. They’re doing it because here it makes sense, as it has for hundreds...
151 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The name may recall some less-than-wholesome libations, but Jungle Juice in Morristown is juice bar ideal for any health-conscious customer. Walk in and be greeted by the wafting aroma of freshly sliced fruit. Catering available on request.
